Georgia Tech Football: Weekly Recruiting Update

Brent Key was named the program's head coach less than a week ago, but he has already seen some interesting developments in recruiting.

Where will Brent Key's first recruiting class rank? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's recruiting class currently ranks 57th in the nation and 11th in the ACC according to the 247Sports rankings. Key will hope to help that ranking climb before the early signing period at the end of the month and he has a few weeks to add to this class, which currently has 16 commitments.

So what happened this past week in Georgia Tech Recruiting?

L.J. Green De-Commitment

Earlier this week, Georgia Tech lost one of its two defensive back commitments when L.J. Green (Montgomery Catholic Prep, AL) backed off of his pledge to the Yellow Jackets.

Green's de-commitment left Georgia Tech with only one defensive back commitment and that was Jarvis Lee of IMG Academy (FL). Key would be picking up another commitment soon though from an in-state cornerback prospect...

Nico Dowdell Commitment

Georgia Tech would not have to wait long to add another defensive back to the class. Nico Dowdell from Loganville High School (GA) gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets and it was a good pickup for Key and the rest of the staff.

Four Commitments Setting Their Official Visits

Georgia Tech is going to be hosting four of its commitments next weekend for official visits. Offensive linemen Elias Cloy (Alpharetta, GA) and Gabe Fortson (North Cobb Christian, GA), as well as linebacker Ashton Heflin (Newnan, GA) and defensive back Jarvis Lee (IMG Academy, FL) are going to be in town for visits next weekend.

That is it for this week's recruiting update! Keep an eye out here at AllYellowJackets.com for more updates.

