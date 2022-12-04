Georgia Tech WBB Defeats Belmont 59-55 and Improves to 7-2

Georgia Tech put together another victory on Sunday afternoon by beating Belmont 59-55. The Yellow Jackets had a victory over Michigan State this week and went on the road to keep the momentum going and they did.

Neither team shot the ball exceptionally well in this game from three-point range or the field. For the game, Georgia Tech shot 32.8% from the field and Belmont shot 32.7%. Both teams shot 20% from the three-point range.

Cam Swartz led Georgia Tech in scoring against Belmont today Georgia Tech Athletics

Cam Swartz led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points. Tonie Morgan was the only other player that was in double figures for Georgia Tech.

Destinee Wells led Belmont with 15 points.

The first quarter has been where Georgia Tech has been able to get out to leads and they did so again today. The Yellow Jackets led 16-7 after one, but things would get a lot tighter from there.

Tech won the second quarter 15-14 and led 31-21. Belmont would have its best quarter of the game in the third and outscored 17-10 to cut the lead to three heading into the final quarter.

Belmont would tie the game at 50-50 and then with 5: 24 left, Nerea Hermosa made a layup for Georgia Tech to retake the lead. With four minutes to go, Belmont hit a three-pointer to get the lead 53-52, but the game would quickly get tied back up after Morgan hit one of two free throws to make it 53-53.

Kayla Blackshear would get the lead for good with a layup to make it 55-53 and Georgia Tech would go on a 7-2 run at the end of the game to win 59-55.

Next up for Georgia Tech will be a home game with Central Michigan next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

