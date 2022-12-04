It was a great night for former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Jose Alvarado. He set a career-high in points with 38 in the New Orleans Pelican's big victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening and hit eight three-pointers in the process.

Alvarado played 27 minutes off the bench for the Pelicans and shot the ball 12-19, but it was his three-point shot that made the biggest difference in the game for New Orleans. Alvarado was 8-11 from three-point range in the game and was just phenomenal every time he took the court tonight.

Denver is one of the best teams in the NBA and this was a big early season game. Both the Pelicans and the Nuggets are hoping to win the Western Conference and this could be a preview of things to come in April.

Jose Alvarado had a career-high 38 points tonight vs Denver Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarado also had two assists and one steal. He finished as a +21 for the game, which was second on the team after forward Naji Marshall.

For the Nuggets, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic totaled 32 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists, but they had no answer for the former Yellow Jacket from three-point distance tonight and that made the difference.

For the season, Alvarado is averaging 8.7 PPG, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while playing 21 minutes a night on average. He is shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range.

New Orleans is 15-8 and in second place in the Western Conference standings after this win.

Alvarado and the Pelicans are back in action on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

