Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Offensive Tackle Andrew Rosinski

Georgia Tech has offered a pair of in-state offensive tackles for the 2024 class and both have talent and upside. Web Davidson (Tignall Square Academy, GA) was one of the offers from new offensive line coach Geep Wade and the other offer went to Andrew Rosinski (Creekview, GA), a talented 6'6 282 LBS offensive tackle.

Georgia Tech signed five offensive linemen in its 2023 class, but you can expect more talent to be brought in as Wade and head coach Brent Key looks to rebuild the offensive line and try to make it a strength going forward for the Yellow Jackets.

Rosinski is similar in size to Davidson and both have the frame and talent to be impact players at the next level. Rosinski plays with leverage and moves his feet well in both pass blocking and run blocking. This is a smart offer

Rosinski's other power five offer is Vanderbilt. You can expect more offers to come in for Rosinski during the spring and summer evaluation periods.

Brent Key will look to improve the Yellow Jackets recruiting ranking for the 2024 class Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

