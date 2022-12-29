Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Offensive Tackle Andrew Rosinski
Georgia Tech has offered a pair of in-state offensive tackles for the 2024 class and both have talent and upside. Web Davidson (Tignall Square Academy, GA) was one of the offers from new offensive line coach Geep Wade and the other offer went to Andrew Rosinski (Creekview, GA), a talented 6'6 282 LBS offensive tackle.
Georgia Tech signed five offensive linemen in its 2023 class, but you can expect more talent to be brought in as Wade and head coach Brent Key looks to rebuild the offensive line and try to make it a strength going forward for the Yellow Jackets.
Rosinski is similar in size to Davidson and both have the frame and talent to be impact players at the next level. Rosinski plays with leverage and moves his feet well in both pass blocking and run blocking. This is a smart offer
Rosinski's other power five offer is Vanderbilt. You can expect more offers to come in for Rosinski during the spring and summer evaluation periods.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
