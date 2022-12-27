Georgia Tech's Malachi Carter To Play In NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

One of the most consistent presences on the Georgia Tech football team for the last few years is going to have a chance to shine in the predraft process.

Georgia Tech's Malachi Carter accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, one of the premier college all-star games leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. Carter is not the only Yellow Jacket participating in a college all-star game, however. Keion White accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reeses Senior Bowl at the end of January in Mobile, AL.

The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is going to take place on January 28th, 2023. This is going to be a chance for Carter to elevate his draft stock and impress NFL scouts. Carter's name does not appear in many mock drafts, but he could have a good showing and make his name known to scouts and decision-makers in the league.

Malachi Carter was one of the most consistent members of Georgia Tech last season Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

During his career at Georgia Tech, Carter tallied 99 catches for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a leader for the team and his leadership is going to be tough to replace in the locker room.

Best of luck to Malachi!

