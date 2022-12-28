Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Athlete Kahnen Daniels
The offers are coming in fast and furious for the 2024 class at Georgia Tech. Brent Key and his staff are evaluating and sending out offers to prospects they hope to have a shot with in the upcoming class.
Today, new running backs coach Norval McKenzie sent an offer out to a prospect that he was recruiting at his previous stop (Vanderbilt). Kahnen Daniels (West Point, MS) received an offer from the Yellow Jackets, and the 6'1 190 LBS prospect seems to be a target for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech is not the only offer that Daniels holds. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Southern Miss are the other schools pursuing the talented prospect. You can expect more offers to roll in this spring and summer.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
