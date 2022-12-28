Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Athlete Kahnen Daniels

The offers are coming in fast and furious for the 2024 class at Georgia Tech. Brent Key and his staff are evaluating and sending out offers to prospects they hope to have a shot with in the upcoming class.

Today, new running backs coach Norval McKenzie sent an offer out to a prospect that he was recruiting at his previous stop (Vanderbilt). Kahnen Daniels (West Point, MS) received an offer from the Yellow Jackets, and the 6'1 190 LBS prospect seems to be a target for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is not the only offer that Daniels holds. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Southern Miss are the other schools pursuing the talented prospect. You can expect more offers to roll in this spring and summer.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

