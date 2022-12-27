Brent Key has appeared to complete his first staff as the head coach at Georgia Tech.

The wide receivers coach has been vacant since Del Alexander was let go and Key has decided to bring back a long-time Georgia High School football coach to Atlanta.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz at On3Sports, Georgia Tech is going to be hiring Western Kentucky co-offensive. coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Crawford to be the new wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech.

This is a pretty big hire for Key, as Crawford helped guide the Hilltoppers to being one of the best offenses in the country and has extensive experience in the state of Georgia from his time as a high school coach.

Crawford got his coaching career started in 2010 as an offensive assistant at Greater Atlanta Christian High School and then he left to be the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at Jefferson County High School in 2013. Crawford also had two stints at Colquitt County High School, a stop at Lee County High School, and Valdosta High School.

Brent Key has made the last hire for his 2023 coaching staff Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He officially got his start at the collegiate level in 2021 as the outside receivers coach at Western Kentucky and then was elevated to the co-offensive coordinator position for this season.

This is a solid hire for Key. Crawford has experience in the state and will be an asset on the recruiting trail. Western Kentucky has been a prolific offense the last couple of seasons and that is an area that Georgia Tech needs a boost in.

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff (As of today, 12/27)

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach-Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford

Offensive line coach-Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Larry Knight

Assistant head coach/run game coordinator- David Turner

Linebackers coach- Jason Semore

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

