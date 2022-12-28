Former Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Nate McCollum Commits to North Carolina

Nate McCollum was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech during the 2022 season and was one of the bright spots of an offense that struggled all season. He decided to enter the transfer portal shortly after the season and today, McCollum announced where he is going to be transferring to for the 2023 season.

McCollum is staying in the ACC and going to Chapel Hill to play for North Carolina. North Carolina is going to be returning one of the best quarterbacks in the country for the 2023 season in Drake Maye and they were needing some replacements for guys they lost after the season. Georgia Tech does host North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium next season.

McCollum caught 60 passes for 655 yards this past season and had three touchdowns. McCollum had twice as many receptions as the next closest receiver, which was actually running back Hassan Hall with 28.

Nate McCollum was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech in 2022 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has lost four wide receivers from last year's team since the season ended. McCollum and Ryan King entered the transfer portal and E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter are out of eligibility. The Yellow Jackets did make one big transfer portal addition with Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane transferring in and signing last week.

The Georgia Tech passing game struggled a lot this year, but the one consistent thing that the Yellow Jackets' offense could count on was McCollum making plays. His 60 catches were the fifth most in the ACC this season.

For his career, McCollum finished with 75 catches for 778 yards and four touchdowns. He took a big step forward as the top target in the Yellow Jackets' offense and should be an impact player for the Tar Heels next season, who are replacing their own leading receiver from 2022 (Josh Downs).

McCollum becomes the second Georgia Tech transfer to commit to North Carolina, joining safety Derrik Allen.

