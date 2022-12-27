Updated Look At Georgia Tech's Coaching Staff After Hiring of Josh Crawford

The first coaching staff under head coach Brent Key looks to be finalized before the calendar turns to 2023.

The Yellow Jackets are reportedly set to hire Western Kentucky's Josh Crawford as the next wide receivers coach and that fills the spot that was left open after Key let go of Del Alexander.

The offensive staff got a near-complete makeover after failing to score more than 30 points against an FBS opponent last season. Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke is the only holdover and he is also going to be the co-offensive coordinator.

Brent Key has filled out his coaching staff for the 2023 season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Crawford is a longtime high school coach in the state of Georgia and will be an asset in recruiting, as well as developing talent on the outside at the receiver position.

Norval McKenzie is set to take over the running backs coach after holding the same position at Vanderbilt. He also has experience recruiting in the state of Georgia, which is going to be crucial to getting this program back on track.

Georgia quality control assistant and former Southern Miss and MTSU offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner joined the staff to call plays and coach the tight ends, which is the same role former offensive coordinator Chip Long held.

Former App State offensive line coach Geep Wade also joined the staff to coach the offensive line.

It appears so far that the entire defensive staff is going to be retained. The defense saw huge improvements after the firing of Geoff Collins and each one of those coaches earned their job on Key's staff after the job they did last season.

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford

Offensive line coach-Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Larry Knight

Assistant head coach/run game coordinator- David Turner

Linebackers coach- Jason Semore

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech will hire Western Kentucky's Josh Crawford to be the next wide receivers coach

Georgia Tech's Malachi Carter to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Analyzing Georgia Tech's Wide Receiver Room After Signing Day

How did former Yellow Jackets perform in week 16?

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Luke Masterson

Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph has Georgia Tech in his top ten

Analyzing Georgia Tech's running back room after signing day

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: 12/26

ESPN labels Georgia Tech a winner in the transfer portal

Analyzing Georgia Tech's quarterback room after signing day