Updated Look At Georgia Tech's Coaching Staff After Hiring of Josh Crawford
The first coaching staff under head coach Brent Key looks to be finalized before the calendar turns to 2023.
The Yellow Jackets are reportedly set to hire Western Kentucky's Josh Crawford as the next wide receivers coach and that fills the spot that was left open after Key let go of Del Alexander.
The offensive staff got a near-complete makeover after failing to score more than 30 points against an FBS opponent last season. Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke is the only holdover and he is also going to be the co-offensive coordinator.
Crawford is a longtime high school coach in the state of Georgia and will be an asset in recruiting, as well as developing talent on the outside at the receiver position.
Norval McKenzie is set to take over the running backs coach after holding the same position at Vanderbilt. He also has experience recruiting in the state of Georgia, which is going to be crucial to getting this program back on track.
Georgia quality control assistant and former Southern Miss and MTSU offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner joined the staff to call plays and coach the tight ends, which is the same role former offensive coordinator Chip Long held.
Former App State offensive line coach Geep Wade also joined the staff to coach the offensive line.
It appears so far that the entire defensive staff is going to be retained. The defense saw huge improvements after the firing of Geoff Collins and each one of those coaches earned their job on Key's staff after the job they did last season.
Georgia Tech Coaching Staff
- Head coach- Brent Key
- Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke
- Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner
- Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie
- Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford
- Offensive line coach-Geep Wade
- Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker
- Defensive line coach- Larry Knight
- Assistant head coach/run game coordinator- David Turner
- Linebackers coach- Jason Semore
- Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman
