Analyzing Georgia Tech's Wide Receiver Room After Signing Day

Georgia Tech's wide receiver group was not a strong point in 2022 and they are suffering some losses to the room heading into spring. Last year's leading receiver, Nate McCollum, has entered the transfer portal but has not found a new home at the time of this being written. Ryan King also entered the portal and seniors E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter are graduating.

With those losses, it was a given that Georgia Tech was going to have to be active in the transfer portal and they were. One of the first additions that the Yellow Jackets made was getting Texas A&M wide receiver transfer, Chase Lane, to commit to Georgia Tech. Lane has 48 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in his career and figures to be an immediate contributor for the Yellow Jackets.

Will Chase Lane be a starter for the Yellow Jackets in 2023? Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Lane might be a transfer, he might be the surest thing that Georgia Tech has in the room. He brings experience and will be counted on to be a playmaker for the offense next season.

Malik Rutherford is likely the next slot receiver and I think Leo Blackburn is going to be the favorite to be the other outside receiver next season, given that he stays healthy. Blackburn has shown flashes of his talent but has not put it all together. This offense could use someone that can win one-on-one matchups and Blackburn could be that guy in new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's offense.

Who else could challenge for playing time?

While I think it is likely that the coaching staff will try and bring in another transfer from the portal, they have yet to do so.

Georgia Tech has some young receivers that the coaches would love to see take a step up. James Blackstrain, Avery Boyd, Juju Lewis, and D.J. Moore have yet to make serious contributions but they are going to be counted on, especially if no other receiver is added.

Could one of the freshman wide receivers in Georgia Tech's class be a contributor? 247 Sports

Georgia Tech did sign three wide receivers in the 2023 class. Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA), Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA), and Eric Singleton (Douglasville, GA) are all talented players, but it can be tough to be an instant contributor as a true freshman. Dopson and Singleton both bring a speed element to the offense and I think they could be contributors. Taylor is one of my favorite signees for Georgia Tech in this class and I think he will be a good player at some point.

Getting Lane on board was a key part of the transfer class, but there is still plenty of uncertainty at the position heading into the spring. Keep an eye on the receivers heading into the spring and throughout.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

