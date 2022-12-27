Georgia Tech In The NFL: How Did Former Yellow Jackets Do In Week 16?

The NFL season is winding down and there are only two weeks left in the regular season before the playoffs take over. Games are critical at this stage of the season and some former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be vying for playoff spots in the next two weeks.

So how did all of the former Yellow Jackets in the NFL in week 16?

1. Darren Waller had a strong game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, even though the Raiders lost. Waller recorded four catches for 58 yards on five targets in his second game back from injury. The Raiders are unlikely to make the playoffs but have not been mathematically eliminated yet.

2. Shaq Mason helped lead Tampa Bay to victory over Arizona on Sunday night and the Buccanneers are one win away from winning their division.

3. Pressley Harvin faced Waller and the Raiders and he had a tremendous game, punting three times for an average of 46.7 per punt and had a long of 55 yards.

4. Tariq Carpenter got two tackles in the Packers' win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

5. Jack Coco remains the Packer's long snapper and took part in the Packers big win over Miami

6. Adam Gotsis got one tackle in the Jaguar's win over the Jets on Thursday.

Adam Gotsis is helping the Jaguars in trying to win the AFC South and make the playoffs Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Harrison Butker was 1/1 on field goals for the Chiefs on Sunday and had a long of 47 yards.

8. Jordan Mason did not see a carry in the 49er's win over Washington

9. Juanyeh Thomas remains on the Cowboys practice squad

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Luke Masterson

Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph has Georgia Tech in his top ten

Analyzing Georgia Tech's running back room after signing day

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: 12/26

ESPN labels Georgia Tech a winner in the transfer portal

Analyzing Georgia Tech's quarterback room after signing day

Georgia Tech offers 2024 David Eziomume

Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll

Georgia Tech can build its 2024 class around four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams

Which 2023 defensive signee could make the biggest impact next fall?