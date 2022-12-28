Analyzing Georgia Tech's Tight End Room After Signing Day

One of the few positions that Georgia Tech has not seen any departures at so far this offseason is tight end. The Yellow Jackets still have the same group of tight ends that took the majority of snaps for the offense, but there is one key addition the team made and he was the first transfer on board for the Yellow Jackets this offseason.

Heading into the 2022 season, the tight end position was supposed to take a step forward under offensive coordinator Chip Long, but that turned out to not be the case. No tight end on Georgia Tech's roster topped 100 yards and that was a problem. Most offenses are going to function better when they have a threat at the tight end position and that will be something that new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is going to be working on.

Dylan Leonard had 90 yards receiving for Georgia Tech in 2022 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2022 season, Dylan Leonard led the tight ends with 90 yards receiving on 11 catches and zero touchdowns. Luke Benson had nine catches for 85 yards and Peje' Harris finished with six catches for 61 yards. No tight end caught a touchdown for Georgia Tech last season.

The new addition to the room is USF tight end transfer Jackson Long. Long did not play a snap for the Bulls last season, but I am intrigued if he will be able to be an upgrade at the position, despite not having the playing experience the other tight ends on the roster have.

This is a position that will need to be a bigger factor in the passing game next season, especially with the losses Georgia Tech has had at wide receiver this offseason. Keep an eye out this spring on how the tight ends are doing and how the reps are being distributed.

