Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Offensive Tackle Web Davidson
Georgia Tech has been targeting different positions this week for new 2024 offers and the offensive line is one of them. The Yellow Jackets' offensive line has been a weak point for the last few seasons and it will be imperative for Brent Key and new offensive line coach Geep Wade to get this unit going in the right direction.
While tight end has been a position that is seeing a lot of 2024 offers, the offensive line saw a pair of intriguing offers yesterday. Web Davidson (Tattnall Square Academy, GA) is a 6'5 265 LBS offensive tackle prospect and he received another power five offer and it was from Georgia Tech.
Davidson is going to be a name to know for the 2024 class. He is a good athlete at the tackle position and a strong pass blocker. I anticipate more offers coming in for him in the spring and summer and Georgia Tech will likely make him a priority at the tackle position.
Davidson's other offers include Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Michigan State, and UCF.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech Offers 2024 athlete Kahnen Daniels
Georgia Tech Offers 2024 four-star tight end Caleb Odom
Analyzing Georgia Tech's tight end room after signing day
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum transfers to North Carolina
Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hiring of Josh Crawford
Georgia Tech will hire Western Kentucky's Josh Crawford to be the next wide receivers coach
Georgia Tech's Malachi Carter to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Analyzing Georgia Tech's Wide Receiver Room After Signing Day
How did former Yellow Jackets perform in week 16?