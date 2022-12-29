Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Offensive Tackle Web Davidson

Georgia Tech has been targeting different positions this week for new 2024 offers and the offensive line is one of them. The Yellow Jackets' offensive line has been a weak point for the last few seasons and it will be imperative for Brent Key and new offensive line coach Geep Wade to get this unit going in the right direction.

While tight end has been a position that is seeing a lot of 2024 offers, the offensive line saw a pair of intriguing offers yesterday. Web Davidson (Tattnall Square Academy, GA) is a 6'5 265 LBS offensive tackle prospect and he received another power five offer and it was from Georgia Tech.

Davidson is going to be a name to know for the 2024 class. He is a good athlete at the tackle position and a strong pass blocker. I anticipate more offers coming in for him in the spring and summer and Georgia Tech will likely make him a priority at the tackle position.

The offensive line will be a priority for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Davidson's other offers include Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Michigan State, and UCF.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

