Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End Caleb Odom
It is no secret that Brent Key and his staff have made the tight end position a priority heading into the 2024 recruiting class. The Yellow Jackets offered one of the nation's top tight ends yesterday and they continued to give out offers to talented tight ends.
Caleb Odom (Carrolton, GA) was the latest tight end to receive an offer from Georgia Tech. The 6'5 205 LBS tight end is an intriguing prospect that is only getting better and he could be in for a big 2023 season next fall.
Tight end was one position which Georgia Tech did not get a lot of production from. No tight end on the Yellow Jackets roster had more than 100 total yards receiving and no tight end caught a touchdown. That is not going to be good enough and if the Yellow Jackets fail to get production from the position once again in 2023, they will be needing an instant-impact player at the position in the 2024 class. Odom could be that guy.
Georgia Tech is not the only program that has offered Odom and he will be highly sought after. Auburn, Florida, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ole Miss are some of the other offers that the talented tight end has.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
