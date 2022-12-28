Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End Caleb Odom

It is no secret that Brent Key and his staff have made the tight end position a priority heading into the 2024 recruiting class. The Yellow Jackets offered one of the nation's top tight ends yesterday and they continued to give out offers to talented tight ends.

Caleb Odom (Carrolton, GA) was the latest tight end to receive an offer from Georgia Tech. The 6'5 205 LBS tight end is an intriguing prospect that is only getting better and he could be in for a big 2023 season next fall.

Tight end was one position which Georgia Tech did not get a lot of production from. No tight end on the Yellow Jackets roster had more than 100 total yards receiving and no tight end caught a touchdown. That is not going to be good enough and if the Yellow Jackets fail to get production from the position once again in 2023, they will be needing an instant-impact player at the position in the 2024 class. Odom could be that guy.

Caleb Odom is one of the top tight ends 247 Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Georgia Tech is not the only program that has offered Odom and he will be highly sought after. Auburn, Florida, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Ole Miss are some of the other offers that the talented tight end has.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

