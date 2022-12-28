Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Tight End Kylan Fox

One of the top players in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class now has an offer from Brent Key and Georgia Tech.

Kylan Fox (Grayson, GA) is ranked inside the top 100 players in the country for next year's recruiting class and received an offer from Georgia Tech yesterday. The 2023 recruiting class signed last week and the coaching staff is already hard at work recruiting some of the best talent in the state of Georgia. Fox is a dangerous threat at the tight end position and this might be a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets in the next recruiting class.

Fox is not the biggest prospect at his position (6'4 208 LBS), but is a terrific receiving threat and is dangerous from anywhere on the field. He has offers from a lot of the top programs in the country including Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, NC State, Ohio State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Texas, among others.

Georgia Tech offered top-100 prospect, Kylan Fox, earlier this week 247Sports: Credit- Steve Halwagen

Georgia Tech's tight end room did not produce like they were supposed to last season and if they can't improve in 2023, Fox is likely to be a top prospect on Georgia Tech's board for next year. He is one of the most talented prospects in the state and landing these kinds of players in-state is going to be vital for Brent Key and the staff as they look to get the program back to winning.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

