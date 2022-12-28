Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Tight End Kylan Fox
One of the top players in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class now has an offer from Brent Key and Georgia Tech.
Kylan Fox (Grayson, GA) is ranked inside the top 100 players in the country for next year's recruiting class and received an offer from Georgia Tech yesterday. The 2023 recruiting class signed last week and the coaching staff is already hard at work recruiting some of the best talent in the state of Georgia. Fox is a dangerous threat at the tight end position and this might be a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets in the next recruiting class.
Fox is not the biggest prospect at his position (6'4 208 LBS), but is a terrific receiving threat and is dangerous from anywhere on the field. He has offers from a lot of the top programs in the country including Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, NC State, Ohio State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Texas, among others.
Georgia Tech's tight end room did not produce like they were supposed to last season and if they can't improve in 2023, Fox is likely to be a top prospect on Georgia Tech's board for next year. He is one of the most talented prospects in the state and landing these kinds of players in-state is going to be vital for Brent Key and the staff as they look to get the program back to winning.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Analyzing Georgia Tech's tight end room after signing day
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum transfers to North Carolina
Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hiring of Josh Crawford
Georgia Tech will hire Western Kentucky's Josh Crawford to be the next wide receivers coach
Georgia Tech's Malachi Carter to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Analyzing Georgia Tech's Wide Receiver Room After Signing Day
How did former Yellow Jackets perform in week 16?
Georgia Tech offers 2024 offensive lineman Luke Masterson
Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph has Georgia Tech in his top ten
Analyzing Georgia Tech's running back room after signing day