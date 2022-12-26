Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Offensive Lineman Luke Masterson

Georgia Tech just brought in five offensive linemen in its 2023 recruiting class, but that does not mean that they are not going to be trying to add more talent to the room in the 2024 recruiting class. Yesterday, Georgia Tech's offensive line coach Geep Wade extended an offer to 2024 offensive tackle Luke Masterson (Franklin Road Academy, TN) and this added to the list of offers that Masterson has.

It is still early in the 2024 process, but Georgia Tech is going to be recruiting often trying to improve upon its 2023 recruiting ranking. Masterson is a prospect with size and athleticism at 6'6 275 LBS and is poised to have a big senior season in 2024.

Masterson also has offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

Can Brent Key improve Georgia Tech's recruiting class next year? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has one 2024 commitment as of today and it is a big one. Four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA) is one of the top quarterbacks in the state and a big commitment for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

