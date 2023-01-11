ACC Sets Date For 2023 Football Schedule Release

The 2022 college football season wrapped up on Monday night, but all that means is that the countdown to the 2023 season is officially on.

Yesterday, the ACC revealed that it will be revealing the full 2023 conference schedule on January 30th, which is less than three weeks from today.

While the opponents have been known for some time now, the dates will be finalized when the schedule is released.

For Georgia Tech, they already knew one date for a conference opener and it is the very first game of the season. The Yellow Jackets are going to be opening the 2023 season in Mercedes Benz Stadium against Louisville and new head coach Jeff Brohm. This is going to be an interesting matchup of two coaches that are coaching their first game against each other and the winner could set the tone for the rest of their season.

Could Georgia Tech make it back to a bowl game in 2023? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Louisville, Georgia Tech's conference opponents include the rivalry game with Clemson, North Carolina, Miami, Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, and Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech is going to look different on both sides of the ball on the field and with the coaching staff. Key has done a nice job of adding key transfers to positions of need such as linebacker and wide receiver and Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King will come in and compete with Zach Pyron for the starting job. The defense will have to replace impact players like Keion White, Charlie Thomas, and Ace Eley, but I don't expect the unit to get significantly worse.

The road game against Clemson is going to be tough, but the rest of the ACC schedule seems manageable. North Carolina is likely going to not be very good on defense again, even though they do return quarterback Drake Maye. Miami has plenty of uncertainties, Virginia and Boston College might be the two worst teams in the ACC next season, and both Syracuse and Wake Forest are replacing several key players. There is a path to a bowl game for the Yellow Jackets in 2023.

