Analyzing Georgia Tech's Linebacker Room After Signing Day

One of the most challenging tasks that Georgia Tech will have in the 2023 season is replacing star linebackers Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas. Both linebackers were leaders and had over 100 tackles for the Yellow Jackets' defense, but they are out of eligibility.

So how will Georgia Tech replace both linebackers?

Brent Key and his staff did a solid job on signing day of adding talent to the position, especially in the transfer portal. With Eley and Thomas going, experience was going to be needed and aside from Trenilyas Tatum, most of Georgia Tech's linebackers lack experience.

Braelen Oliver is one of two transfer linebackers that Georgia Tech signed Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Braelen Oliver, who played his high school football in the state of Georgia before going to play at Minnesota, is one of two transfer linebackers that committed to Georgia Tech. For his career, Oliver has amassed 79 tackles, three pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. I fully expect Oliver to challenge for one of the starting spots that have been vacated by Eley and Thomas. Not only are they leaving, but Demetrius Knight II transferred to Charlotte.

The other linebacker addition that Georgia Tech made was Texas A&M's Andre White. During his career in College Station, White tallied up 61 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception. He was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

In terms of high school players that have signed with Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets signed two, but one is likely moving to defensive back. Taye Seymore (South Atlanta, GA) is listed as a linebacker, but will likely be moving to another position on defense. Seymore was a signing day addition for Georgia Tech and should be an impact player no matter the position.

The other linebacker that signed with Georgia Tech is Ashton Heflin (Newnan, GA) and he has the talent to be a tackling machine on defense and an all-around solid linebacker with the right development and coaching. Be sure to keep an eye on Heflin.

Getting Oliver and White is going to be huge for next year. Both players will bring experience and leadership to the position while the other linebackers develop.

Trenilyas Tatum should factor into the linebacker position next season Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

So who are the other guys to keep an eye on?

Tatum is the obvious candidate to get serious playing time. Even if he does not start, you can expect Tatum to factor in heavily to the rotation. Other guys to vie for playing time will be Tyson Meiguez, Khatavian Franks, and Kyle Efford. It will be interesting to see if they can make any challenges in the spring.

Besides edge rusher, this might be the position that I have the most questions about heading into the spring. Keep an eye on the linebackers to see how things might play out in the fall.

