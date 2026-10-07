FPI Predicts Outcome For Georgia Tech vs Duke Week 6 Matchup

Week 6 is here, and Georgia Tech is fresh off a much-needed bye week and will host the Duke Blue Devils at 3:30 PM. Looking at the matchup, the Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs against Duke.

ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) gives Georgia Tech just a 27.4% chance to win on Saturday night. Georgia Tech has been an underdog among all power-rating systems in its matchup against Duke.

Will Georgia Tech be ready for Duke?

Despite losing key players a season ago, the Blue Devils are right back in position to contend in the ACC. They are 4-0 and have beaten Tulane, Illinois, Stanford, and William & Mary. The Blue Devils have been doing it with the No. 12 rushing attack on offense and a defense that can create pressure on the quarterback. When you look at some of the struggles the Yellow Jackets have had, it's been in run blocking and protection.

This will certainly be a matchup to watch, given the Yellow Jackets' early-season offensive line injuries. Duke creates a lot of pressure looks and could have their way against the Yellow Jackets if they aren’t prepared.

“They have the ability to pressure. You know, they have various pressure packages, blitz and whatever. But they also play man coverage. They play zone. They mix it up. They disguise things well. They support in the run game very hard. They have tendencies. They do a good job reading their tendencies on what they have. They're a well-coached team. To do one thing and look like something else, that's challenging. So we've got to have good eyes. We've got to play with good discipline. We've got to play collective team football.”

Is the projection right?

I would say the prediction is just right. They are a touchdown underdog against Duke, and haven’t played well or consistently on both sides of the ball. With Duke’s ability to get after the quarterback and their solid play at linebacker this year, it could be tough for the Yellow Jackets to get it going. They will have to lean on the passing game and their outside receivers to create matchups. Their defense also has a new problem on their hands when the best running back in the conference, Nate Sheppard, comes to town. With those factors in place, and given the Yellow Jackets' struggles, I think it is realistic to see why the projection is what it is in this game.