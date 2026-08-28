Five Players Who Will Change Everything For Georgia Tech in 2026

Georgia Tech is just six days away from kicking off the season. Let’s take a look at five players who will change everything for the Yellow Jackets.

1. Alberto Mendoza

I think this one is pretty clear. Mendoza raises the ceiling for the Yellow Jackets and will be a key part of the team's success this year. If he is in that mode and making plays at a consistent level, then they have a quarterback for the next few seasons.

Mendoza has already been praised for his processing, approach to the game, and how he can handle things thrown at him. Think about it: if Mendoza can actually play at a high level, beat defenses at the line of scrimmage, and make plays consistently, then the Yellow Jackets could have one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. He may not have it going early on in the season, but from the interviews, he seems like a guy who gets better with more reps and playing time. Mendoza will be a key piece that gets this team to where they want to go in 2026.

2. Kevin Roche Jr

You simply can’t teach 6’9 and 265 pounds with the level of athleticism that Roche Jr has. He is a major difference-maker for the Yellow Jackets, and they haven’t had someone of his stature in the Brent Key era. He instantly makes them a better team and solves a major issue they had last season: red-zone offense. They now have a one-on-one mismatch who will likely draw double teams once teams realize he can hurt them in the red zone.

To start, you will probably see a lot of teams load the box to stop the rushing attack of Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, but having a receiving threat like Roche Jr will make them think again about doing that and not paying him any mind. He also improved as a pass catcher and blocker during the offseason and fall camp, and should have a key role in the offense beyond the red zone.

3. Daiquan White

White was stellar in fall camp and even going back to the spring. The senior cornerback has been preparing at a high level and continues to perfect his craft. He has seen a jump in his play and is playing the best football of his career at the right time. It feels like it has earned him an opportunity to be a potential starter for the Yellow Jackets.

White has lockdown ability on the outside and could give the Yellow Jackets a true shutdown corner opposite Jaylen Mbakwe. That could pay major dividends for the 2026 season and help this defense be formidable. White talked about how he has been able to make a jump in his game.

“Just kind of trusting in uh Coach Kobe, um, trusting in Boogie's defense. Uh, I really like his defense. He kind of really instilled everything into us.Just kind of laid out a plan for us and the defense as one, and you know everything just kind of clicked for me. Uh I just been focused on the game plan and just trying to follow along with everything,” said White.

4. Kevin Peay Jr

This one may be a little bit underrated, but the Yellow Jackets have a number of new faces on the offensive line, and Kevin Peay is one of them. He didn’t play a lot last year for the Yellow Jackets and was in more of a reserve role. However, this spring and during fall camp, he made major strides forward and looks like he will be the starter come Week 1.

He will be an important player and will change things because if he can be a good offensive lineman, the Yellow Jackets will be formidable on the offensive line, especially on the left side alongside Ethan MacKenny. You have two potential stalwarts protecting the blindside and moving people in the run game, and a top unit that should play at a high level. I think Peay is just getting started and will play a major role in the team's success.

5. Jordan Walker

What an acquisition Jordan Walker was coming out of the portal for the Yellow Jackets. He has come in and set a foundation and a presence for this team. So much so that head coach Brent Key named him a permanent team captain.

That speaks volumes about how Walker carries himself and the impact he has had. He will certainly be a starter when the team trots out on Thursday night and a guy they can hang their hat on to get pressure and help out this pass rush. Georgia Tech has struggled to get to the quarterback and create havoc consistently from their pass rushers. It feels like they finally have someone who can change that and be a major difference-maker. That will only help elevate this defense and the things they want to achieve this fall.