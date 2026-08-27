Re-Ranking Georgia Tech's Position Groups After Fall Camp

With Fall Camp officially over for the Yellow Jackets and game preparations on the verge of beginning for Colorado, it is time to re-rank Georgia Tech's position groups now that fall camp is behind us.

1. Running Back

There is no doubt about this group. It is one of the best position groups for the Yellow Jackets and isn't just top-heavy but has a lot of depth. Trelain Maddox was named a permanent team captain, which means he will have a role this season. J.P Powell continues to take advantage of his reps and, after a productive spring, has continued to ascend. Chad Alexander and Shane Marshall provide this unit with good depth and different strengths.

Jayden Barr transitioned to running back in fall camp and looks to carve out a role this year. We haven’t even mentioned the Bad Boys in Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, who will be the faces of this offense and running back room. How good those two are will determine the group's success. We know the running back room will be a major factor.

2. Defensive Line

I think outside of running back, the defensive line gives you the most confidence in what they can do. They gave it to the offensive line early on in camp and gave them all they can handle. You see improvements across the board from the interior of the defensive line, which has more depth this season and players who can come in and make an impact.

Then the edge rusher position is probably where Georgia Tech has improved the most. They can now get after the passer and make the plays needed to get off the field and get off the ball on third down. The defensive line has been the topic of conversation since the spring, and it has only carried over in camp.

3. Quarterback

Alberto Mendoza has continued to grow in this offense, which will have a lot of volume, including 250+ plays to choose from and at his disposal. Mendoza has been praised for his mental makeup, work ethic, and ability to process at a high level throughout camp. Mendoza prides himself on being a perfectionist at an optimal level. That obsession with perfection in an imperfect sport should only help him this season and get this offense to the level they want to operate at.

“I would say I'm fairly comfortable with the offense. I mean, we've had all of spring, all of summer, and I really think I've taken those strides to be very comfortable, uh, with the offense. Myself, I'm a perfectionist, so I want to know everything like the back of my hand. I want every single little detail, detailed out. So, I think there's always more. But, uh, I think that I have a fairly good grasp. I mean, there's always more I can get better at; I always can learn more of the offense. I think the scrimmage went well. I think it was hot out there for sure,” said Mendoza.

4. Tight End

You can make the argument that this group can be in the top two. It certainly has been the most consistent group for the Yellow Jackets throughout camp. The one question you had was about Chris Corbo coming into fall camp, after Gavin Harris and Kevin Roche Jr dazzled in the spring. Corbo left no doubt and was highly productive for the Yellow Jackets and will have a major role this upcoming season.

“I think Chris Corbo is a guy that definitely has some of those leadership qualities. He's played a lot of football. He's an older guy. He’s smart. He knows what to do. He knows where to be. It's always interesting, right, when you have guys that transfer in of of trying to assimilate to the culture that, you know, Coach Key has done a great job of putting in place over the last several years. Initially when they get here, like, you know, Chris is trying to assimilate himself to that culture,” said tight ends coach Nathan Brock.

Spencer Mermans also came back from injury and was consistent throughout camp. Overall, it is a very strong unit that has a lot of potential to be good this season.

5. Linebacker

Certainly a position group that got better as camp went on and made a lot of plays. Coach Key raved about the group in his press conference and highlighted the veterans and young players who will play this year. Last year, the linebacker had concerns about inconsistency, but this year the group should be better at big plays, reading gaps, reacting, and making tackles in the open field.

Cayman Spaulding has continued to generate the right buzz for his athleticism and how much his game has improved. E.J Lightsey and Kyle Efford have been lauded for their veteran leadership and versatility. With Jason Semore coaching this group, you can see where it has improved, and that should show up on Saturdays.

6. Safety

Overall, safety should be a good group for the Yellow Jackets, but there is some inexperience there. You feel good about your two starters, Savion Riley and Tae Harris, but who will get the reps when those guys aren’t in? Fenix Felton had a strong finish to the season in 2025 and became a key player on the backend. He had a productive camp and played at a high level. It will be intriguing to see the role he carves out. Outside of those three, you have a lot of youth in Isaac Obrokta, Kealan Jones, Kymani Morales, and Chris Hewitt Jr. Will any of them be ready to go if something happens to the starters?

7. Offensive Line

The offensive line improved at the end of fall camp and came into their own, but there are still some unknowns about how the unit will look. There were several camp battles at key spots for Georgia Tech on the offensive line. With four new starters on the offensive line, it is a unit we won’t know how good it is until the season starts. You have confidence in Coach Key because he has always had a formidable offense, but there is still concern about a new offensive line coach, new starters, and replacing guys who were a big part of this unit's success.

With some early-camp struggles, it makes you wonder: is the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets that good, or has the offensive line regressed?

8. Cornerback

A talented bunch of players with a good blend of veterans and youth at the position. Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe were both highly productive in camp for the Yellow Jackets and should be the starters come Week 1. Kelvin Hill is another who continues to ascend and play at a high level for the Yellow Jackets. Some of the concern is the players behind these guys. What step forward can Elgin Sessions take in year 2? What is going on with Zachary Tobe?

His name was relatively quiet in fall camp. Jon Mitchell and Jonas Duclona provide depth, but can they get the job done if called upon? One reason you feel okay about this room is the young cornerbacks creating buzz: Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson. Both have a chance to play and could make an impact.

9. Wide Receiver

There are still a lot of questions at the wide receiver position, and there won’t be answers until the season kicks off. Yes, Georgia Tech has made strides at the position and acquired former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to help coach the group. However, it is still unknown who will step up outside of Jordan Allen. Allen gives you the least amount of concern at the position, but will Dalen Penson and Isaiah Fuhrmann be ready? After those three, the depth poses a big question with so many young guys in the room and unproven players who will have to show what they can do.