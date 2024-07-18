Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Linebacker: Yellow Jackets Have the Players To Be Much Better in 2024
It is no secret that Georgia Tech did not have a good defense last season, especially when it comes to run defense. The Yellow Jackets have done a lot of work to improve their defense this offseason, including bringing in a whole new coaching staff on that side of the ball and done a lot of work in the transfer portal. One of the positions that I am excited to see is the linebacker position, where Georgia Tech returns their leading tackler, brought in two talented transfers, and have a freshman that I am really excited about. New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci will be coaching the linebackers as well.
Before reading about the linebackers for the upcoming season, go and check out the other positions that I have already previewed.
The top returning player for the Yellow Jackets at linebacker is last year's leading tackler Kyle Efford. Efford really came on towards the end of the season and I think he is in for a huge 2024 season. fford took over a starting spot in the final seven games last season and finished with 81 tackles, one sack, and an interception. Efford finished as the 7th highest-graded player on the defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), totaling 375 snaps and finishing with a solid 69.2 grade. The way Efford came on down the stretch for Georgia Tech should give fans optimism that this position will be better in 2024.
Who will start alongside Efford though? It could be one of the incoming transfers, Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) or E.J. Lightsey (Georgia).
Hamilton played three years for the Cardinals from 2021-2023 and in his three seasons, he totaled 17 tackles and one pass deflection. At 6'1 220 LBS, he will bring athleticism to the position and I am anxious to see how he will fit in the defense this year.
Last season, Hamilton graded out well on PFF (Pro Football Focus), but it was a small sample size. He played 55 snaps and had a 69.1 defensive grade, with a high mark of 81.1 in run defense. Again, it is a limited sample, but there is some proof that Hamilton has a big step he can take as a linebacker.
Lightsey was a signing day addition for the Yellow Jackets in December and he hopes to be one of the missing pieces on the defense. Now, Lightsey is going to have to show that he can stay healthy. he was not able to do that last season and did not play in a game for the Bulldogs. In 2022, he played 19 total snaps and finished with a 66.8 grade on defense and a good mark on tackling.
Trenilyas Tatum, who started multiple games this past season, has 81 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble so far in his career. Could be a starter or provide depth? Either way, having a player with his experience is huge for a defense looking to improve.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Junior): Played in all 12 regular-season games and started the first six at linebacker … Ranks eighth on the team with 38 total tackles and is tied for fifth on the squad with four tackles for loss … Had at least one tackle in 11-of-12 games and made multiple stops in 10-of-12 … Opened the season with a career-high eight tackles and a pass breakup against Louisville (Sept. 1) … Came off the bench to record a tackle for loss in four of the final five games of the season (Oct. 28 vs. No. 17 North Carolina, Nov. 4 at Virginia, Nov. 18 vs. Syracuse and Nov. 25 vs. No. 1 Georgia), with Tech going 3-1 in those four games … Had five total tackles in the bowl-clinching win over Syracuse.
One young player that I am excited for is true freshman Tah'j Butler. Whether it is this year or maybe down the line, I think Georgia Tech landed one of the most underrated recruits in the 2024 class and he will be a really good player. The 6'2 215 LBS linebacker played at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. He held offers from Mississippi State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Tulane, and Houston, among others.
Other young guys to watch to see if they can earn playing time either on the field or on special teams are redshirt freshman Nacari Ashley and Chuma Okoye, as well as true freshman Caleb Dozier. While these guys may still need development, keep an eye on them.
Overview
I really think Efford is ready for a big season and will be the leader in the middle of the defense. Hamilton and Lightsey are underrated transfer pickups and Butler could be ready to contribute from day one, not to mention Tatum provides plenty of experience. I think those will be the top five guys at the position, but keep an eye out for the others. I think this is an improved positon for 2024,