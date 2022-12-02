Georgia Tech Coaches Hit The Road Recruiting

The calendar has turned to December and the month of December is one of the busiest in college football. The transfer portal opens on Monday and the early signing period for recruits is coming up as well.

One of the good things about Georgia Tech keeping Brent Key on as the full-time head coach is that the relationships already built in recruiting are already there for both the commits to the Yellow Jackets recruiting class and to top targets for Georgia Tech.

Today, Georgia Tech went to go and visit some of their commits early in the day. Grad assistant Nathan Brock was out visiting Benjamin Galloway, an offensive line commit in the upcoming 2023 class.

Galloway was not the only 2023 commitment that was getting a visit from a Georgia Tech coach today though.

Bryce Dopson, one of two Georgia Tech wide receivers commits, got a visit from quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker.

These are two talented commits in the upcoming class for Georgia Tech and the coaches are making sure that they are paying a visit to these players.

The 2023 Georgia Tech recruiting class currently sits at 16 commits and is rated 56th in the country according to the 247 Sports composite.

