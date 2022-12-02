Report: Another Staff Change For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has seen plenty of movement on its staff since new head coach Brent Key was hired on Tuesday and another change is coming today.

According to a report on FootballScoop.com, Georgia Tech's director of football operations, Scott Wallace, has stepped down and is no longer with the program.

Here is what the full report on FootballScoop had to say about Wallace stepping down today:

"Sources tell FootballScoop director of football operations Scott Wallace is stepping down and is expected to join CSE in Atlanta. Wallace spent five seasons at Temple before coming to Georgia Tech with Geoff Collins."

Brent Key was named the new head coach at Georgia Tech on Tuesday Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Key made changes when he elected to not bring back offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Chip Long, strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla, and wide receivers coach Del Alexander. Those are three major positions that Key is going to have to fill here in the next month or so. There is also work to be done recruiting and potentially in the transfer portal as well.

