Georgia Tech Football: Tennessee Tech Linebacker Cayman Spaulding Commits to the Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets continued their big day tonight with another transfer commitment. Tennessee Tech linebacker Cayman Spaulding became the 5th player from the transfer portal to commit to the Yellow Jackets today joining FIU receiver Dean Patterson, Cal tight end J.T. Byrne, JUCO OL JaKolby Jones, and Wake Forest tight end Harry Lodge.
Spaulding was one of the top defensive players on the Tennessee Tech defense a season ago. He finished the season with 66 tackles and three sacks a season ago and is joining a Georgia Tech linebacker group that is returning Kyle Efford, Jackson Hamilton, E.J. Lightsey, and Tah'j Butler to the room. The Yellow Jackets are losing Trenilyas Tatum, who was a playmaker down the stretch for the defense. Pro Football Focus gave Spaulding a solid 76.1 grade a season a year ago in 623 snaps and he graded out as a solid player in all aspects of the defense. He will compete for playing time and provide depth for the Yellow Jackets on defense.
Georgia Tech has received four other commitments today to go along with Spaulding, including a big one from FIU transfer Dean Patterson. Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns. He joins his former teammate Eric Rivers and South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling as the transfer receivers who have committed to Georgia Tech this cycle. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.9 grade in 679 snaps, the 6th highest on the Panthers offense. With Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr gone, these three players and young guys like Bailey Stockton and Isiah Canion will have to step up for Georgia Tech.
Earlier today, Cal transfer tight end J.T. Byrne also committed to the Yellow Jackets.
According to 247Sports, the 6'6 240 LBS tight end was ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 636 player in the transfer portal, and the No. 35 tight end in the portal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.5 grade on offense this season, including a 78.5 run-blocking grade. Hawes was a tremendous asset in the run game this year and Byrne looks like he can step in and fill that role. Of his 63 offensive snaps, 51 of them were in run blocking according to PFF, showing how he was used at Cal last season.
Here is a scouting report on Byrne as a high school prospect from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"We're big on multi-sport athletes who showcase functional athleticism and that fits Byrne to a tee. He's a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball but football will be his meal ticket. That multi-sport background not only helps a player stay fluid and avoid burn out but means he has never had the benefit of a spring conditioning program, so he's far from maxed out like so many young high school players we see. At 6-6, 230 pounds, he has a prototype tight end frame who can run and uses his athleticism and body control to make contested catches and win jump balls."
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (10)
