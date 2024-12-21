Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land Wake Forest Tight End Harry Lodge From the Transfer Portal
The Yellow Jackets have been active in the transfer portal today and have just just landed their fourth commitment of the day. After landing Cal tight end J.T Byrne earlier in the day, the Yellow Jackets landed another tight end this evening with the commitment of Wake Forest tight end Harry Lodge. Lodge was a class of 2022 recruit and played for the Demon Deacons for two seasons. This season, Lodge caught 12 passes for 110 yards. Pro Football Focus gave him a 48.8 overall grade on offense in 400 snaps, including a 46.4 grade in run blocking. The 6'6 240 LBS tight end from Cambridge, MA will provide depth for the Yellow Jackets along with Byrne, Luke Harpring, Brett Seither, David Prince, Josh Beetham, and others.
Georgia Tech has received four commitments today, including a big one from FIU transfer Dean Patterson. Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns. He joins his former teammate Eric Rivers and South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling as the transfer receivers who have committed to Georgia Tech this cycle. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.9 grade in 679 snaps, the 6th highest on the Panthers offense. With Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr gone, these three players and young guys like Bailey Stockton and Isiah Canion will have to step up for Georgia Tech.
Earlier today, Cal transfer tight end J.T. Byrne also committed to the Yellow Jackets.
According to 247Sports, the 6'6 240 LBS tight end was ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 636 player in the transfer portal, and the No. 35 tight end in the portal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.5 grade on offense this season, including a 78.5 run-blocking grade. Hawes was a tremendous asset in the run game this year and Byrne looks like he can step in and fill that role. Of his 63 offensive snaps, 51 of them were in run blocking according to PFF, showing how he was used at Cal last season.
Here is a scouting report on Byrne as a high school prospect from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"We're big on multi-sport athletes who showcase functional athleticism and that fits Byrne to a tee. He's a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball but football will be his meal ticket. That multi-sport background not only helps a player stay fluid and avoid burn out but means he has never had the benefit of a spring conditioning program, so he's far from maxed out like so many young high school players we see. At 6-6, 230 pounds, he has a prototype tight end frame who can run and uses his athleticism and body control to make contested catches and win jump balls."
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (10)
- TE Harry Lodge