Game Time Announced For Georgia Tech's Week Six Matchup vs Duke

Georgia Tech's game time was announced for the key Week 6 game at home vs the Duke Blue Devils. The Yellow Jackets will host Duke at 3:30 PM. The TV designation has yet to be determined for the football game. It will either air on ESPN2 or on ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets defeated Duke 27-18 last year in Durham, but both teams look vastly different in 2026.

This game comes off a much-needed bye week for the Yellow Jackets, with a chance to respond. Georgia Tech is still looking for a P4 win this season. They've beaten only Mercer so far. The team has shown some signs of life, but it hasn’t been nearly as consistent as they’ve wanted it to be.

How Will Georgia Tech Respond?

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets enter the matchup at 1-3 and desperately need to right the ship. It hasn’t been pretty this season, and the Yellow Jackets have had their fair share of struggles in all three phases of the game. On Saturday, the offense struggled to get things going in the second half only scoring one touchdown in the half after scoring 20 points in the first half.

The defense couldn’t defend the pass after suffering so many injuries and gave up 396 passing yards through the air and three touchdowns. The biggest word is accountability from the coaching staff to the players. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key said as much after the game:

"We talked about everyone being accountable and everyone being able to look themselves in the mirror after the game, right? And we talked about at halftime, everyone going to look themselves in the mirror. And that's what I think about is that everyone has to look themselves in the mirror um and be accountable for everything that we do. That was not saying that was saying players; coaches, staff, me, everyone. Everyone has to be accountable."

I think the mark of a team is how they respond to adversity and when things aren’t going their way. That has been the case this season for the Yellow Jackets, who had a lot of optimism coming into 2026. However, things haven’t panned out. Next Saturday will be an opportunity to pull off a major upset at home vs. Duke and get into the win column. It will start with slowing down the running game and the Blue Devils star running back, Nate Sheppard. The offense also needs to be more consistent and avoid lulls.

