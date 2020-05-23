Georgia Tech Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Up to Ten Commits

Georgia Tech football might be heavily restricted due to the NCAA mandated recruiting dead period, but recruiting never sleeps. With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, in-person recruiting is on a temporary hold until June 30. However, head coach Geoff Collins and co. are blazing hot on the recruiting trail.

The addition of offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich extended the Yellow Jackets 2021 class to ten verbal commitments. Thanks in part to the quality of recruits, Tech sits with the tenth ranked class in the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

More commitments are inevitable with how active the coaching staff has been with recruiting as of late, but for now, let's get to know the current crop of future Jackets:

Malik Rutherford - Wide Receiver

Georgia Tech's first '21 commitment, Rutherford is listed at 5'9, 165-pounds. He is the No. 91 overall wideout in the 2021 class and is the No. 84 athlete out of the state of the Florida (247Sports Composite).

Jamal Haynes - Athlete

Haynes followed suit and verbally committed to Tech in January 2020. Clocking in at 5'9, 175-pounds, Haynes is likely to play at slot receiver for the Jackets.

Grey Carroll - Strong-Side Defensive End

As Collins continues to rebuild the defense, Carroll adds much needed depth. The defensive lineman out of Alcoa (Tenn) is listed at 6'3, 250-pounds is ranked the No. 20 overall athlete out of Tennessee.

Shawn Chappell Jr. - Safety

Chappell ended a month long "recruiting drought" for the Jackets and sparked a domino effect. Georgia Tech was the first D1 school to offer the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Chappell. He became Tech's first commitment in the secondary - Chappell has experience at both corner and safety.

Joshua Robinson - Weak-Side Defensive End

Robinson had a big offer list consisting of 30 scholarship offers. The local product was a top target for the Yellow Jackets. At 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, Robinson will help fill a position of need with his size, speed and athleticism.

Noah Collins - Weak-Side Defensive End

A former UCF commit, Collins is rated a top 50 prospect of the state of Georgia (247Sports). The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder adds depth to the defensive line in a targeted area for Tech.

Zeek Biggers - Defensive Tackle

Biggers size and frame at 6-foot-6, 335-pounds fits the mold of Tech becoming bigger and stronger. Bigger has to the potential to become a major contribution on the interior on the defensive line - with some added development. He also has the skillset to play on the offensive line.

James BlackStrain - Wide Receiver

BlackStrain is currently the Jackets' highest rated commit in the '21 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout held over 30 offers from programs such as LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Duke, Penn State, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Pittsburgh among others. He is considered the No. 285 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

David Shanahan - Punter

Georgia Tech went overseas to secure Prokick Australia punter Shanahan, a native of Ireland. The international punter will look to be the successor of current Tech punter Pressley Harvin III, who graduates following the 2020 season.

Jakiah Leftwich - Offensive Tackle

At 6-foot-6, 302-pounds, Leftwich said the Jackets are recruiting him at left tackle. The Atlanta native chose Georgia Tech over programs such as Arizona State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Tennessee, TCU, West Virginia and others.

