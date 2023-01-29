Jordan Mason, 49ers Playoff Run Comes To An End Vs Philadelphia Eagles

It was an unfortunate to what was a great story for one former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket. Jordan Mason's rookie season came to a close today and the undrafted rookie will have a lot to be happy about looking back on how this season went for him.

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship today after quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both went down in the game. Purdy did come back in the game, but was ineffective.

Unfortunately for Mason, his appearance in this game will be remembered for a controversial roughing the kicker on a fourth down. Mason was blocked into the punter and it gave the Eagles a first down and let them get the ball back and continue to put the game away.

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Jordan Mason had a good season as an undrafted rookie Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Although Mason had the unfortunate penalty in this game and did not see a lot of carries in this year's NFL playoffs, Mason had a rookie season to be proud of.

After being undrafted, Mason had a great preseason to earn a spot on the 49ers roster and he operated as a backup or third-string running back for much of the season.

This season, Mason has played in 16 games and carried the ball 43 times for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has averaged six yards per carry and his longest carry of the season has been 55 yards. He got his first touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders later in the season.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus back in 2018 for Georgia Tech. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin's first year in Atlanta. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

Hopefully, Mason will still be a part of the San Francisco backfield next season and take a step further in his NFL development.

