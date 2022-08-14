Juanyeh Thomas Notches One Tackle in Cowboys Debut

As week one of the NFL preseason winds down, another Georgia Tech rookie got his first taste of NFL action this weekend. Former Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas got on the field for the Dallas Cowboys and notched one tackle in his NFL debut.

Juanyeh Thomas

Thomas signed with the Cowboys after not being drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and he is fighting for a roster spot this preseason.

There are still two opportunities for Thomas to make an impression on the Cowboys coaching staff with a game against the L.A Chargers this Saturday and the last game against the Seattle Seahawks on the 26th.

Thomas was a fixture of the Georgia Tech defense and is hoping that with coaching and development at the next level, he can make the roster.

