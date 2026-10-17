Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech
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Georgia Tech is looking to get its second conference win of the season and get to .500 with a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. The biggest storyline to watch in this game will be the third-down offense. The Yellow Jackets convert third downs at 36% while the Hokies only allow conversions 32% of the time.
The Yellow Jackets will also be banged up in the running back room with a couple of players out. With it being depleted, the Yellow Jackets will have to lean on others to step up on Saturday. A big game in Virginia for the Yellow Jackets, who look to turn around their season. Stay tuned for updates
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Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk