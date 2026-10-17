Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech is looking to get its second conference win of the season and get to .500 with a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. The biggest storyline to watch in this game will be the third-down offense. The Yellow Jackets convert third downs at 36% while the Hokies only allow conversions 32% of the time.

The Yellow Jackets will also be banged up in the running back room with a couple of players out. With it being depleted, the Yellow Jackets will have to lean on others to step up on Saturday. A big game in Virginia for the Yellow Jackets, who look to turn around their season. Stay tuned for updates

Georgia Tech vs Stanford Live Score Updates

First Quarter