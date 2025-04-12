LIVE Updates: Team Swarm Takes On Team Wreck'Em In Georgia Tech's White and Gold Spring Game
The day has arrived. Georgia Tech concludes their spring practice with the annual White and Gold Spring Game today at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Team Swarm is going to take on Team Wreck'Em and it will be a showcase for the Yellow Jackets before they head into the summer.
Here is how you can watch and listen to this Saturday's game in case you can't be in the stadium:
The White and Gold Game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Steve Addazio (analyst) and Marilyn Payne (sideline reporter) will call the action on ACCNX. The game is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The radio call of the game will be carried in the Atlanta area on XTRA 106.3 FM/1230 AM and worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. The Georgia Tech Sports Network football crew of the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets,” Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Georgia Tech letterwinner, alumnus and NFL veteran Andrew Gardner (analyst), and Chris Mooneyham (sideline reporter) will have the call.
1st Quarter
Aidan Birr's 47-yard field goal is good. Team Wreck'Em is on the board first with a 3-0 lead with 7:23 left in the quarter
Aaron Philo was 3-4 for 36 yards on his first drive.
Haynes King went 5-7 for 31 yards on the first drive for Team Swarm. They had to punt it away after the drive stalled out.
End of the first quarter: Team Wreck'Em leads Team Swarm 3-0
Aaron Philo 7-9 64 yards, Haynes King 5-7 31 yards
2nd Quarter
