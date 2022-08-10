Myles Sims Embracing Opportunity to Compete for Starting Job

Georgia Tech did not have good secondary play last season, but with a host of new starters and a new cornerbacks coach, there is hope that this will be an improved unit for Georgia Tech in 2022. One guy that is ready to step up and take advantage of that opportunity this season is junior Myles Sims.

Sims took to the podium to talk to the media last weekend and spoke about several subjects regarding himself and the defense this year.

Here is what Sims had to say last weekend.

On what it has been like to compete for a starting job this season...

"It has been a really humbling process. I've gotten to see exactly who I am and understand what the true meaning of perseverance is and I think that I exemplify that and I have been working every day and been working hard and I have been pushing myself and pushing everybody."

On if there are many schematic changes for the defense this season...

"This year is totally different than last year. We have new coaches and new players, so the schematics of things will be different.

On what it has been like having Geoff Collins more hands-on with the defense...

"It has been a blessing. Having the head man be in your room and actually showing you what he wants and giving pointers and tips on how to be a better defensive back, it has been helping our team and helping the DB room as a whole."

On what he likes about the team and what makes him think that the team will get the results that they want this season...

"What I see within the team now, I see the camaraderie. It is at a point where its never been before and you can really really feel the brotherhood. You can feel how close we have gotten in the past months, even the transfers. You can just see how much love we have for each other and how much we will go out of our way to make sure that everyone is straight."

On the differences with so many new faces on the team...

"So many new people and different cultures and different backgrounds. It allows us to see outside of ourselves and understand who other people are, instead of just looking at yourself from a selfish standpoint. We get to build relations and friendships outside of football."

On what it has been like playing for cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman...

" Coach Tillman is a hard coach. He is a fundamental and technical sound coach and he is all about technique, technique and he wants you to make sure that technique will trump all inconsistencies. If you're tired, lean on your technique. Coach Tillman works hard with the safeties, nickels, and corners. Coach Tillman is a great coach, outstanding."

On what he has seen from the safety group...

"It's a competitive room. Everyone is working. Everybody is working hard. That is pretty much it, everyone is working at this point. "

On how the academic part of his life is going...

"I love it. I actually just finished my undergraduate degree last May. I got an undergrad degree in finance and I am currently working on my Masters in building construction. So the academic piece has been a big role for me and keeping my head on straight and keeping me on the right path. Coming from Michigan, two top schools, Michigan and Georgia Tech, and I feel like Georgia Tech is a diamond in the rough. I like to give more because you know I'd rather give more and give all that I have and just let my fruits and my labors speak for themselves."

On how he wants to see communication in the secondary grow this season...

"It is already growing. Our communication is... you'll see it, you'll see it during this upcoming season. Our communication is like water. We are all in the same room and on the same page. Our communications skills... you'll see, they're very effective."

On how the secondary can build on the foundation laid by guys like Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter...

"So what we do to build off of the foundation that was already laid down is to understand where we fell short and pretty much go from there. Go back to the drawing board, go back to square one, and building and working hard from there. We have a lot of great guys that are still here to keep the train going."

On if he has been locked to the field or the boundary corner position...

"I play both field and boundary."

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Dylan McDuffie is ready for a role in Georgia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech's T.K. Chimedza is hopeful for the defense to turn it around in 2022

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is excited to face his former team in week one

Pierce Quick is set to become a contributor on the Georgia Tech offensive line

EJ Jenkins hopes to become a versatile receiving threat in Georgia Tech's Offense

Dontae Smith is prepared to be a leader for Georgia Tech in 2022

Offensive Lineman Paul Tchio is eager to bring a winning mentality to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson is confident in offense ahead of the 2022 season