Willie Fritz Comments on Georgia Tech Coaching Rumors

Willie Fritz spoke about the recent reports linking him to Georgia Tech

Sunday evening, it was being reported that Georgia Tech had reached a deal with Tulane head coach Willie Fritz to be its next head coach. 

However, it was not long after that the report was being refuted and was later retracted. 

Fritz met with the media today ahead of Tulane's conference championship matchup and he was asked about the reports that have linked him to the Georgia Tech head coaching job. Here is what Fritz had to say:

"I talked to the team about it and obviously the initial report gets more traction than the secondary report but I am the head football coach of Tulane, I am extremely proud to be the head coach at Tulane and we are looking forward to the ballgame on Saturday and that is what I told our guys when I visited with them this morning. So... I don't want to talk about those kinds of things, I want to talk about the ballgame."

Here is the video of Fritz's comments today:

Tulane plays UCF in the AAC Championship Game this weekend and the winner of that game is likely heading to represent the group of five conferences in the New Years Six Bowl Game, which would be the Cotton Bowl this season. ESPN's bowl projections currently have Tulane playing Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. 

Coaching searches can be unpredictable and rumors are sure to be flying about this coaching job this week.

