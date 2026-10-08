Notable Quotes From Georgia Tech's Brent Key In His Final Presser Ahead Of Matchup Vs Duke

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked to the media one last time before kickoff against Duke on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Here are the most interesting things he had to say to the media on Thursday.



On Trae Stevenson Jr, Josh Petty, and Jameson Riggs

On the lengthy injury report that Georgia Tech released last night, three key players were listed as questionable. Trae Stevenson Jr, OT Josh Petty, and C Jameson Riggs status is in question for the game against Duke and while only Riggs is a starter, they would each help Georgia Tech. Key talked about their playing status today:

“Each one of them are different. All right, each one of them is different. You know, like what Trae’s been battling the last couple of weeks? It's one of those things that could pop up on a day and then be fine one day. Right, or it could be fine for six or seven days. He's put a good string of days together. Really, really hoping that it continues throughout the day today, tomorrow and Saturday. We definitely need him out on the field.

What Jameson had, he's one that again, he's been improving every day.But at that position with that injury, that's not something we're gonna put somebody out there who's not ready to go and compete at his level. Josh is getting closer and closer and every Friday, Friday afternoon, Saturday mornings, mean, he does a round of tests with it. So I think it could pop up any day, really.

Really excited obviously to get those guys back out there. it would tell if we were able to get some on one Saturday or if it's another week from now or two weeks. But I know we're all anxiously anticipating waiting for those guys, so hopefully so,” said Key.

On Having Jaylen Mbakwe and Savion Riley Back

Two players that missed the last game vs Stanford were starting safety Savion Riley and starting cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, but neither player was on the injury report for this game and they should be back in the line on Saturday:

“That's one thing I think we've done a much better job of this year is tackling on the back end from the start of the season than we had in years past. Okay we're still not where we need to be where we want to be but that is something that's improved from previous seasons to start the year, but when you're about 50 % of your unit, I mean that's in their both veteran, experienced guys.

They probably feel like Bach is a little more experienced the position than he is because he's such a veteran type attitude and veteran guy. Still relatively new to the position, I would say, but just that veteran presence out there. Say, I've played a lot of football now. So that's that's a lot of snaps and a lot of talent and experience that we didn't have out there. All the guys that came in behind him, know, did a good job of filling in,” said Key.



On Duke Offense and Nate Sheppard

Duke has one of the best running games in the ACC and leading the way is the nation's third leading rusher, Nate Sheppard. Containing Sheppard might be the key to Georgia Tech having a chance to pull off this upset, and Key had a lot of praise for him:

“In all three phases, they're sound. They've, offensively, they really flipped the script from who they were a year ago. I think they've done a hell of a job of building their team to their personnel. I talk all the time about schemes and calls and plays being personnel-driven. I think they've done a great job of that. Offensively it all starts with 20 (Nate Sheppard). Again, I said this on Tuesday; he's a guy that we know well here. Unbelievable kid.

A great player, he's leading the country right now in rushing. Dynamic player, but just the character that kid has that Nate has is what's off the charts. You see it in how the teammates play around him and block for him and block down the field. But they better all be blocking because I mean, he'll hit that thing and bounce it out the front side or hit the cutback,” said Key.



“It could be designed to go inside and one guy out of the gap or loses container, he's gonna pop it or he'll stretch it and hit the cutback lanes. He's all around back; he really is. So, playing to his strengths, playing to the quarterback's strengths. Quarterback is a sixth-year player, very experienced. He knows what they wanna do and what they wanna accomplish on offense. He's been around, seen a lot of football. He can deliver the ball where it needs to go. He does an unbelievable job now of just his composure in the pocket, whether it's run, pass, play action, RPO, doesn't matter. He looks the same every time. Doesn't give up giveaway tails. You can see the veteran in him. You really can. Just the calmness he has, regardless of what the score is, he's just playing that play.

The play action and the run look so similar, the RPOs off of it, all those things. They do a really good job of making those things happen, plays off plays, and playing complementary football.”

On Kyle Efford Returning

Linebacker Kyle Efford, one of the captains of this team, has missed the past two games with an injury, but he was listed as probable on Wednesday's availability report, seemingly clearning the way for his return:

“Just look at the production. Look at the defensive production chart. You're talking about a guy who hadn't played in a couple of weeks, and it's still up at the top of production. So that tells you in itself right there what it is. But more than that, Kyle is a warrior. mean, this guy, he plays through things that a lot of people wouldn't be able to do anything through. I could sit here and talk for 30 minutes about Kyle and what he means to this program, what he means to this team, how important it is to probably get him back out on the field because when he's out there, it raises the level of everybody,” said Key.