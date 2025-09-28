The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Win Over Wake Forest
It wasn’t the best game from Georgia Tech on Saturday against Wake Forest, but an identity of this team is slowly emerging. We know about the physicality, grit, and toughness that permeates through the team from head coach Brent Key. We are now seeing a team that is all bought in, and it doesn’t matter how bad or ugly it looks for Georgia Tech; they simply just find a way. That is a mark of a good team.
Their first half performance was frustrating, and the offense is still searching to put together a complete game, but the second half proved a different story for Georgia Tech as their star quarterback put the team on his back on the ground and through the air and led them to a victory on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly from yesterday’s win.
The Good
-Despite an extremely slow start, Georgia Tech was able to churn out 411 total yards and use the second half to get things going on offense.
-Eric Rivers had his best game with the Yellow Jackets and was a part of their spark on offense as they started to get going in the second half. He finished with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.
-Haynes King once again comes through for the Yellow Jackets. King will do whatever it takes to help this team win, and he did it once again on Saturday. King finished with 349 total yards and three touchdowns.
-Aidan Birr has been very reliable this season and continues to hit big kicks when the Yellow Jackets need it most. Georgia Tech ran “Toro” at the end of the game with less than 25 seconds left, and Birr didn’t flinch. He knocked in the game-tying field goal with two seconds left on the clock. He finished 3/3 on the day.
-Ahmari Harvey had a stellar game for the Yellow Jackets and finished with five tackles and two tackles for loss. He was the highest graded defensive player for the Yellow Jackets in Week 5, finishing with a 71.4 grade on 69 snaps.
-Amontrae Bradford continues to emerge despite limited snaps and is beginning to come into his own. He finished with four tackles and two tackles for loss. He definitely needs to see the field more.
-Clayton Powell Lee's game-clinching interception on the two-point conversion sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets.
-Georgia Tech did not allow a passing score on Saturday and did a good job adjusting after giving up some explosive plays.
-Georgia Tech is 5-0 for the first time since 2014 and added another gritty win to its resume.
-Georgia Tech has an upcoming bye week and can get healthy and whole and refocus ahead of the rest of the season.
The Bad
-Georgia Tech was 2-10 on third down in the first half of the game.
-Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes combined for 18 carries for 57 yards on the day. The dynamic duo couldn’t get it going and, unfortunately, was stifled on the day.
-Jamal Haynes 4th quarter fumble. It allowed Wake Forest to take full control of the game after Georgia Tech stormed back to tie the game up. It’s not something Haynes usually does it just came at the wrong time for Georgia Tech.
-The defense gave up too many explosive plays and, at one point, had given up three plays of 35+ yards through the air.
-The defense allowed 446 yards of total offense to Wake Forest, a team that has struggled with the likes of Kennesaw State this season.
-Yellow Jackets turnover the ball at the worst time to do so, and now have seven turnovers in 2025. In 2024, they had 10 the whole season.
The Ugly
-Georgia Tech only scored three points in the first half and once again got off to a slow start, not being able to muster up anything.
-Controversial non-call on Daiquan White helped the Yellow Jackets get the ball back when the game was essentially over if Wake Forest converts. This, unfortunately, will be a play that is talked about a good bit, especially if Georgia Tech emerges as a contender for the College Football Playoff.
-Georgia Tech gave up 210 yards on the ground to Wake Forest. Yes, they have one of the better backs in the ACC in Demond Claiborne, but they were gashed for big plays throughout the game. Claiborne finished with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
