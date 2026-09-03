Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech In Their Matchup vs Colorado Tonight

Gameday has arrived in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech is going to be playing in front of a sold-out Bobby Dodd Stadium tonight, and they will once again be opening their season against Colorado. It is a big season for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, and Sanders would love nothing more than to come to the city where he was a professional sports icon with the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves and get a win.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored all offseason and leading into the night, but there is so many new pieces and new faces on both rosters that it makes picking this game nearly impossible.

I'll give it a try and hand out three bold predictions for the night.

1. Georgia Tech rushes for 250+ yards

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not the most bold prediction on Earth, but it is one that I am the most confident in.

The Yellow Jackets rushed for over 300 yards in last year's game and the formula is not going to be different in this game. Georgia Tech has one of the nation's best running back duos in Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, not to mention Trelain Maddox and quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza might not be Haynes King when it comes to the quarterback run game, but he can be utilized effectively.

Colorado has brand new personnel on defense and they might be better than they were last year, but that is not a guarantee either. I think Haynes and Hosley have a big night on the ground and control the game.

2. Georgia Tech's defense forces three turnovers

Now this is bold considering Georgia Tech's defense has not exactly been trustworthy under Brent Key.

The Yellow Jackets have been talking about how improved they are on the defensive end of the football, but now is the chance to prove it.

Colorado has a chance to have a strong passing attack behind quarterback Julian Lewis and an experienced receiving corps, but this will be the biggest start of Lewis's career, and it is going to be a good atmosphere in Atlanta tonight. Whether it is by fumble or interception, I think Georgia Tech will find a way to win the turnover battle tonight.

3. Dalen Penson is Georgia Tech's leading receiver

Penson is going to be one of the starters for a very inexperienced Georgia Tech receiving room and the former cornerback has a chance to be an impact player right away thanks to his speed and athleticism.

The Colorado secondary lost some real talent from last year's team and I think that George Godsey will try and take some shots down the field using Penson's speed. The Yellow Jackets will get the ball in his hands and while I don't think he will put up Calvin Johnson type numbers tonight, Penson will lead the team in receiving as Georgia Tech gets a win to move to 1-0 this season.