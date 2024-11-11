Chet Holmgren suffers pelvic fracture after hard fall
Chet Holmgren suffered a pelvic fracture after taking a hard full during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 127-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the team announced shortly after the game.
The former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout is said to have a right iliac wing fracture. An update on Holmgren’s status will be provided in eight to 10 weeks and he is expected to return this season, per OKC.
Holmgren landed awkwardly in the first quarter when he jumped to contest Andrew Wiggins at the rim. The midair collision sent the 7-foot-1 big man down to the hardwood on his right side. Holmgren remained on the floor in evident pain for a few moments before being helped off the court and into the locker room. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg.
The former No. 2 overall pick exited Sunday’s loss with four rebounds. Through the first nine games, he averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. He ranks second in total blocked shots (26) behind only Victor Wembanyama.
The injury is a major blow for the Thunder (8-2) and of course, Holmgren, who missed all of the 2022-23 season because of a foot injury. Despite the bad news, he maintained good spirits as he sent out a lighthearted message on his Twitter account expressing disbelief over the fact Wiggins finished the play with a score.
"I can’t believe this mf still made the lay wtf I’m pissed," Holmgren wrote.
"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before," Holmgren also wrote on his Twitter late Sunday night. "On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family."
