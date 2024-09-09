Gonzaga recruiting target Nikolas Khamenia sets mid-October decision date
Four-star recruit Nikolas Khamenia has had quite the busy summer leading up to his senior year at Harvard-Westlake (California).
The 6-foot-6 forward represented USA Basketball at the 3x3 FIBA U18 World Cup in Hungary last month — alongside Kingston Flemings, another Gonzaga recruiting target in the 2025 class. Khamenia was named the MVP of the tournament as the U.S. went a perfect 7-0 after a win over Spain in which Khamenia led the team in scoring with nine points in the 21-17 win.
Khamenia, who was named to the 2024 Men's U18 National Team in May, also helped the U.S. take home gold in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Argentina back in June.
Now, the top 30 recruit is in the middle of an important recruiting tour on the East Coast. After completing his second official visit with North Carolina this past weekend, Khamenia turns his attention to an official visit with fellow finalist Duke this upcoming weekend. He’ll also visit UCLA in October before making his decision in mid-October, according to 247Sports.
Here is what Khamenia said about his relationship with Gonzaga’s coaching staff to 247Sports (exclusive).
They have been recruiting me for a long time. They have an amazing culture. I have a really good relationship with Stephen Gentry and Brian Michaelson. They talk to me quite a bit through my entire process. They have always been big on me being one of their main guys. That is important to me and my family.
Khamenia is ranked the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. He has been to the past two Kraziness in the Kennel events — the first an unofficial trip in 2022 followed by an official visit in 2023 — and has been on the Bulldogs' radar for some time now.
“[Khamenia’s] a Swiss army knife, a guy capable of playing one through five, at 6-9, incredibly skilled, high IQ, high feel for the game,” Harvard-Westlake boys basketball coach David Rebibo said. “But you know, more than everything he's just a winner. He's the guy that's gonna put his neck on the line and try to do everything he can to functionally help his team perform at its max.”
Gonzaga is also in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell out of Wasatch Academy (Utah), who is set to make his decision on Sept. 12. He’s also considering Cal, Houston and Texas.
Flemings, the No. 21 ranked recruit in the 2025 class, has a visit with Gonzaga scheduled during the annual Kraziness in the Kennel event on Oct. 5. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard from Brennan High School (Texas) is also considering Houston, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Texas.
Jalen Haralson, a five-star recruit from La Lumiere School (Indiana) has Gonzaga on his list of final nine schools. The top 10-ranked recruit is set to visit Michigan State this weekend.