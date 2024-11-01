Gonzaga's Ben Gregg shares special moment with father Matt during Warner Pacific exhibition game
For as long as they've been attending their son's games at the McCarthey Athletic Center, Matt and Kori Gregg have watched Ben develop into a key player for the Gonzaga men's basketball team from just a few rows behind the team's bench.
The Gregg family will certainly be along for the ride throughout Ben's senior season at Gonzaga, which enters the 2024-25 campaign with legitimate national championship aspirations. But before the season officially tipped off, the Greggs got a different perspective of The Kennel during the Bulldogs' exhibition game against Warner Pacific this past week.
As the athletic director at Warner Pacific, Matt came prepared to support both sides as he and Kori watched the Knights take on the Zags from behind the away team's bench this time around. Matt recently stepped into the role after serving as the head coach of the women's basketball program for 15 years, during which he scheduled exhibitions against Gonzaga's women's basketball team.
"This is a cool situation for us," Matt said before the exhibition. "I mean I get two birds with one stone kind of thing, right? I get to see my son play and I get to see all the guys I know from Warner Pacific that are here, and this opportunity for them to be here in The Kennel ... it's just an unreal experience."
