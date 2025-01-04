Gonzaga's Drew Timme records near triple-double in second game with Long Island Nets
Drew Timme appears to have settled into his new digs in Long Island, New York.
After recording 23 points and 15 rebounds in his debut with the Long Island Nets, the former Gonzaga men's basketball standout came close to recording a triple-double in his second game with his new G League squad on Friday. Timme finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Nets get by the Grand Rapids Gold, 129-108, from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Sporting an odd-looking No. 26, Timme's role with the Nets looked familiar to anyone who'd watched him turn into a star during his four years at Gonzaga. The 6-foot-10 Texan helped dictate the flow of the offense through the high-post, finding teammates out of double-teams and beating his defenders 1-on-1 on the low block like he once did in college.
Long Island acquired Timme from the Stockton Kings as part of a three-team trade that was agreed to on Dec. 30. In 14 games with the Kings, he put up 11.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field, ripped down 6.2 rebounds and dished out 2.6 assists. Timme finished with double-figures in scoring 10 times, recording a season-high 18 points on three separate occasions during the G League Tip-Off Tournament, and recorded a 10-point, 13-rebound effort in his fourth game with the team.
Timme has been waiting for an opportunity to join a main NBA roster since he was released by the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2023. Since then, he's suited up for Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, before a foot injury cut his season short last February. That led to Timme joining Sacramento's Summer League squad, which then turned into an Exhibit 10 contract with the G League team in Stockton, California.
