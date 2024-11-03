Gonzaga Nation

Highlights from Gonzaga women's basketball's exhibition win vs. College of Idaho

Check out the top plays from the Bulldogs' exhibition victory over the Coyotes

Cole Forsman

Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

The Gonzaga women's basketball team cruised to a 79-39 win in its lone exhibition game of the season against the College of Idaho.

Fifth-year senior Yvonne Ejim played the part of the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year against the Coyotes. The 6-foot-1 forward had 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Ejim was one of three players to finish in double figures in scoring.

The Zags outrebounded College of Idaho, 54-22, and shot 50% in their lone exhibition game before the 2024-25 regular-season opener against Montana on Nov. 5 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Watch the best moments from Gonzaga's exhibition win over College of Idaho:

