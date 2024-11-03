Highlights from Gonzaga women's basketball's exhibition win vs. College of Idaho
The Gonzaga women's basketball team cruised to a 79-39 win in its lone exhibition game of the season against the College of Idaho.
Fifth-year senior Yvonne Ejim played the part of the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year against the Coyotes. The 6-foot-1 forward had 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Ejim was one of three players to finish in double figures in scoring.
The Zags outrebounded College of Idaho, 54-22, and shot 50% in their lone exhibition game before the 2024-25 regular-season opener against Montana on Nov. 5 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Watch the best moments from Gonzaga's exhibition win over College of Idaho:
