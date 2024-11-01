How to get tickets for Gonzaga vs. Portland Community Cancer Fund Classic game
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will host Portland in a West Coast Conference matchup at the Spokane Arena on Jan. 2 in the Community Cancer Fund Classic.
It’s the second straight campaign the Bulldogs will host a WCC matchup at their home away from home in the CCF classic, which benefits the Community Cancer Fund. Last season, Gonzaga took down Pepperdine, 86-60, in front of over 12,000 fans.
The win over the Waves put the Zags at 13-6 all-time in games played at the Spokane Arena. In 2022, Gonzaga thumped Kentucky, 88-72, in a ranked matchup between Mark Few and John Calipari.
The Community Cancer Fund, located in Spokane, is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2014 following the successes of the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser, which Few and his wife Marcy initiated back in 2002. Community Cancer Fund supports and provides resources and research initiatives for families impacted by cancer.
Tickets for the 2025 CCF classic will go on sale Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. Fans can claim their seats and find more information at https://ccfclassic.com/.
Gonzaga opens the 2024-25 college basketball season against No. 8 Baylor at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 4.
