How Gonzaga’s lineup and rotation are shaping up after transfer portal deadline
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The transfer portal is officially closed for men's college basketball, and while the Gonzaga Bulldogs saw a record six players enter, they crucially kept a trio of projected starters heading into the 2026-27 season.
Superstar forward Braden Huff and rising sophomores Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery will all remain with the Zags next year after foregoing the opportunity to enter the portal. They'll be joined by two redshirt freshmen returners in Parker Jefferson and Alonzo Metz.
Those five players have four known new teammates to date - Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, as well as three incoming freshmen in German guard Jack Kayil, 4-star wing Luca Foster, and 4-star center Sam Funches.
The work is far from over for coach Few and the Zags, who have six roster spots still to fill with crucial holes at center and at shooting guard. Rim protection and outside shooting are two of the team's biggest needs, and addressing those will go a long way toward putting this team in position to win the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.
Below is a look at Gonzaga's projected starting lineup, rotation, and known transfer targets now that the window to enter the portal has officially closed:
Projected starting lineup
Center: TBD
This is clearly Gonzaga's biggest priority in the transfer portal. The team had 7'1 Massamba Diop on campus last weekend, and is actively trying to secure a commitment from the former Arizona State star - who is also in the mix at St. John's.
Gonzaga has also been connected to 7'2 Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) and 7'2 Anton Bonke (Charlotte) and could get involved with former recruiting targets Baba Miller (Cincinnati) or Julius Halaifonua (Georgetown) as well.
Forward Braden Huff
Huff returns for his redshirt senior year after stepping into a starting role this past season alongside Graham Ike. The 6'10 big man averaged a career-high 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds before suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-January.
His health and production will be crucial to Gonzaga's success in 2026-27.
Forward Davis Fogle
Fogle began his freshman season in a limited role, but emerged as a critical offensive weapon for coach Few and the staff down the stretch. His growth was incredibly impressive in year one, and he's expected to be among the bigger breakout candidates in all of college basketball next season.
Guard Jack Kayil
Kayil is not your typical freshman after the 20-year-old played against grown men in Germany as a member of Alba Berlin this past year. The 6'5 guard is a menace getting downhill, can play both guard positions, and has a great chance of starting for Gonzaga right away next season in what would be an all-international backcourt.
Guard Mario Saint-Supery
Saint-Supery joins Huff and Fogle as crucial returners for coach Few. The 6'3 guard got off to a bit of a slow start last year, missing most of the offseason while representing Spain at EuroBasket, but he caught fire down the stretch and looked every bit the part of an elite Gonzaga point guard. Year 2 should be more of the same.
Bench/rotation
Guard Isiah Harwell
Harwell was Gonzaga's first portal addition, a 6'6 wing from Houston whom the Zags pursued very heavily out of high school.
The native of Pocatello, ID, ended up playing a small role for the Coogs last year, in part because he was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in high school.
His length, athleticism, and scoring ability will make him a key part of Gonzaga's team in 2026-27, and he should compete to start at some point during the season.
Forward Parker Jefferson
Jefferson is a 6'9 big man from Texas who joined Gonzaga as a freshman last year, after he decommitted from Minnesota following a coaching change.
Jefferson redshirted last year, but could be in line for a big role right away in Spokane, just like his teammate, Braden Huff, who did exactly that two years ago.
Wing Luca Foster
Foster is a 6'5 4-star recruit in the 2026 class. He is considered one of the best shooters and pure scorers among the incoming freshmen, and he should compete for rotation minutes right away in Spokane - much like Fogle did last year.
Center Sam Funches
Funches is a 7'0 center with a 7'5 wingspan who won Mr. Basketball in the state of Mississippi last year. He'll join the Zags as a bit of a project offensively, but a player who could make a massive impact on this team in due time, thanks to his length and rim protection skills.
Guard Alonzo Metz
Metz joined the Zags last year as a walk-on. The 5'11 guard redshirted - like most walk-ons do - but should see the floor at times this upcoming season.
What's next
Gonzaga has nine players on the roster, with six open spots. In addition to pursuing a starting center, the Zags are in the market for an off-ball guard who can space the floor, with notable targets including Gavin Sykes (Long Beach State), Mason Williams (Iowa State), Jeremiah Johnson (Campbell) and Ethan Copeland (Stetson).
That still leaves four open spots, although it's hard to imagine Gonzaga will fill them all with guys expected to compete for minutes in 2026-27. A new center and shooting guard, along with Huff, Fogle, Saint-Supery, Jefferson, Harwell, Kayil, Funches, and Foster, are ten guys vying for a spot in coach Few's notoriously tight 8-9 man rotation.
Gonzaga will struggle to find players eager to transfer into a program that may not have much, if any, playing time available - meaning the staff will have to get a little creative with these spots.
Perhaps a raw, high-upside international addition - a la Ismaila Diagne or Pavle Stosic - is in the cards? Or a decommitted, or still uncommitted, freshman who is willing to come and either redshirt or play sparingly while they learn the ropes of the college game, like Jefferson did last year? Or both?
The final few spots will likely go to walk-on type players - like the departed Noah Haaland, Cade Orness, and Joaquim ArauzMoore - who can join Metz on the end of the bench, serving a valuable role as practice players and hype men.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB