How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC) return to the McCarthey Athletic Center for the first time in 18 days to host the San Diego Toreros (4-12, 1-2 WCC) in a West Coast Conference matchup, Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from Spokane.
The Zags eye a fourth consecutive victory to start league play after winning their first three by an average margin of 22 points. In their last time out, Graham Ike scored 27 points while Khalif Battle added a season-high 26 points in a 96-68 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Defensively, Gonzaga held LMU to 38.2% from the floor and forced 14 turnovers.
"I thought everybody got in there and really contributed," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "Dusty [Stromer] had a solid game. Nolan [Hickman] was really, really solid with what we wanted to do with our core defense and how we wanted to go downhill against their ball screens. Ryan [Nembhard], I mean, to deal with that physicality and that type of pressure, and have to guard [Will] Johnston on the other end and end with 11 [assists] and two [turnovers] is pretty, pretty spectacular."
The Toreros enter the matchup following back-to-back losses to Santa Clara and Oregon State. San Diego City College transfer Kjay Bradley Jr. led the way against the Broncos with 23 points and six assists. The 6-foot-1 junior paces the squad with 15.4 points on 45.0% from the field.
Santiago Trouet is tied for first in the WCC with 8.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 post has five double-doubles so far on the season.
The Bulldogs, who enter as 31.5-point favorites, have won the last 18 head-to-head matchups with the Toreros. The last five have been decided by an average margin of 34.2 points.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. SAN DIEGO
Who: Gonzaga takes on San Diego in a WCC men's basketball game
When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET | Wednesday, Jan. 8
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional)* FOX13+ (Seattle)
Betting: Gonzaga -31.5 (-114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena may experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.