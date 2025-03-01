How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons: TV channel, game time, predictions
The assignment is simple for Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs: beat the San Francisco Dons at the Chase Center in the regular-season finale Saturday night to clinch the No. 2 seed in the West Coast Conference tournament, which means a bye into the semifinals on March 10.
The loser will be locked into the No. 3 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.
The Zags (22-8, 13-4) have a decided historical edge, having won 31 straight games against the Dons (23-7, 13-4). Few is 54-4 against San Francisco, which last beat Gonzaga on Feb. 18, 2012, in San Francisco.
Gonzaga beat USF 88-77 at the Kennel on Feb. 13, with three Bulldogs recording double-doubles and five total scoring in double figures.
Fans are no doubt eager to see more of 7-foot freshman Ismaila Diagne, who had a breakout performance that helped the Zags roll to a 95-76 win at Santa Clara on Tuesday night. “Izzo” had nine points and four rebounds in 19 minutes _ all season highs _ with a blocked shot and a steal. Diagne entered the game after Graham Ike and Braden Huff got into foul trouble in the first half, and helped swing the momentum with his presence inside.
The Zags are 1-1 in the Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors. They beat San Francisco 86-68 there last season. As the No. 1 seed in the West Region in 2022, they were upset by No. 4 seed Arkansas, 74-68, in the Sweet 16.
The Chase Center will host the West Regionals this year.
Now that March is here, the focus for the Zags will be to quiet the bubble talk and earn an NCAA Tournament bid for the 26th straight time.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. SAN FRANCISCO
Who: Gonzaga plays San Francisco in the regular-season finale
When: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET | Saturday, March 1
Where: The Chase Center
TV: ESPN
ESPN BPI prediction: Gonzaga has an 84.9% percent chance to win
Betting: Gonzaga -8.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
