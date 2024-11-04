How to watch Gonzaga men's basketball vs. Baylor in 2024-25 college basketball season opener
The No. 6 Gonzaga men's basketball team tips off the 2024-25 college basketball season against No. 8 Baylor at the Spokane Arena on Monday night.
The Bulldogs, seeking their 19th straight season-opening win, cruised to a 109-52 victory over Warner Pacific in an exhibition matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center last week. Four Zags finished in double-figures in scoring, led by Nolan Hickman's 19 points. Michael Ajayi and Braden Huff chipped in 14 points apiece.
Hickman was one of four starters last season who returned to Spokane this spring, along with Ryan Nembhard, Ben Gregg and Graham Ike. In total, Gonzaga returned 81.4% of its minutes from last season, which was the fifth-highest retention rate in the country and the most talent Few has brought back in one offseason in nearly 20 years.
Baylor, meanwhile, aims to replace four of its five starters from last season's 24-11 team that finished third in the Big 12 standings. Head coach Scott Drew brought in a star-studded freshman class to help replace the outgoing talent, in addition to some experienced transfers via the portal. Likely one-and-done prospect, VJ Edgecombe, headlines the No. 6-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports.
Baylor also brought in two players who've played in a Final Four game in Duke transfer Jeremy Roach and Miami transfer Norchad Omier. Roach was named the Big 12 co-Newcomer of the Year in addition to being voted to the preseason All-Big 12 second team with Omier.
The top-10 showdown between the Zags and Bears, who meet for the second time since the 2021 national championship game, marks the fifth time Few and company open the regular season against a ranked opponent. Gonzaga is 1-3 in such games, with its lone win coming against No. 6 Kansas in the 2020 Ft. Myers Tip-Off. The Bulldogs have won18 consecutive regular season openers dating back to 2003, when they lost to No. 17 St. Joseph's in New York City.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. BAYLOR
Who: Gonzaga and Baylor square off in a top-10 matchup to tip off the college basketball season
When: 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. EST | Monday, Nov. 4
Where: Spokane Arena
TV: ESPN2
Betting (FanDuel): Gonzaga -5.5 (-115); O/U 157.5 (-116); ML -245
