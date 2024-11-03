Will Gonzaga's Ismaila Diagne see the floor as a freshman?: 2024-25 player preview
There aren’t many holes on this 2024-25 Gonzaga men’s basketball roster, but if there’s perhaps any kind of crack in the Bulldogs’ structure, it’s the lack of rim protection.
Freshman center Ismaila Diagne, a 7-footer from Nguekhokhe, Senegal, can provide just what the Zags need defensively out of the post position. Diagne scored in double-figures and nearly averaged one block per game with Real Madrid’s U18 team this past season. He provides a different blend of skills compared to Gonzaga’s other bigs, though it remains to be seen how Mark Few and the coaching staff plan to utilize what Diagne brings to the table in his first year with the program.
“When I watched practice — taking away from the Kraziness in the Kennel — I thought he looked great,” former Gonzaga All-American Adam Morrison said of Diagne on The Perimeter. “Big, long, athletic; kind of raw but can move and gives us a rim protection aspect. I’ll be curious to see where he fits in [with] that trio of bigs.”
In a way, Diagne’s commitment in June was the cherry on top of a sweet offseason for Few and company. The Zags returned seven rotational players from last season’s Sweet 16 squad, then added a handful of impactful transfers who each bring something the team didn’t have a year ago. Diagne has a unique skill set of his own, but with so many experienced and talented players surrounding him, it might take some time before he’s able to show the full package.
“There’s a lot of guys on this team man,” Morrison said. “It’s a great problem to have, but it’s really curious for this year, honestly … coach Few has always figured [the rotation] out, but this is a year with a lot of good players.”
Here’s a look at Diagne’s strengths, offseason work, NBA outlook and prediction for how his 2024-25 season will play out.
STRENGTHS: RIM PROTECTION, ROLL-MAN
Standing 7 feet tall and weighing 237 pounds, Diagne’s strong frame helps him contest shots with pure verticality without fouling his opponent. If he’s not getting his fingertips on the ball, he’s altering shots or last-second pass attempts out of trouble.
The Bulldogs have lacked that kind of presence on the low block for the past couple of seasons. Graham Ike has made considerable strides as a post defender over the course of his time in Spokane, though he’s too valuable on the offensive end of the floor to be putting him in positions where he can pick up fouls. Redshirt sophomore Braden Huff has room to grow in this department, but like Ike, his ability to score is undeniably his greatest strength.
Diagne’s offensive game is built around setting hard ball screens and rolling to the basket for an alley-oop or a chance at an offensive rebound off a missed shot. He excelled in this role in Real Madrid’s youth system, utilizing his size and strength to box out opponents and clear driving lanes for his guards to drive to the rim.
OFFSEASON WORK: TOUCH AROUND RIM
While Diagne’s physicals set him apart, he’s still a raw talent with regard to his footwork and touch around the rim. These areas of his game should progress as he spends more time with Gonzaga’s coaching staff in the weight room and in the gym.
NBA OUTLOOK: POTENTIAL PICK IN 2027?
It’s hard to predict Diagne’s potential path to the pro level, given his raw talent at just 19 years old. Gonzaga’s player development program has developed all kinds of players, from one-and-dones to five-year projects. Based on what Few and the staff have in store for him in year one, Diagne’s commitment to the process could pay off down the line when it’s time to go through the NBA Draft process.
PREDICTION: LEARNING YEAR
It would be quite something if the Zags juggled a 10-man rotation this season — even a 9-man rotation is stretching it by Few’s usual standards.
Where Diagne exactly fits into the picture is hard to forecast. He adds a different look defensively with his rim protection, which could come into play if any of Gonzaga’s other bigs find themselves in foul trouble.
