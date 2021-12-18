Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Jackson State's Offensive Line Exploited in the Celebration Bowl

    Jackson State's offensive line problems resurfaced in the Celebration Bowl.
    No great quarterback could withstand constant pressure, leaky protection, and an offensive line that was "out-physicalled" (if that's a word).  In the Celebration Bowl, Shedeur Sanders couldn't hold up to the Bulldogs' defensive intensity.

    South Carolina State Bulldogs linebacker Jablonski Green (34) tries to tackle Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)

    Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and even Russell Wilson need their protectors to be consistent. I watched fifteen seasons of Drew Brees.  A majority of the 6-foot future Hall of Famer's 7,142 completions for 80,358 passing yards resulted from well-built offensive lines Sean Payton valued.

    The blueprint to stop Sanders has been drafted and laid out for future opponents. Unless Coach Sanders recruits and develops the talent on his offensive line, more teams will attack Shedeur in the same manner.

    HARASSING DEFENSE

    The Bulldogs defense sacked Shedeur Sanders three times, forced one fumble, and had eight quarterback hits in the game.  Sanders gained a -18 yards on 14 rushes.

    USATSI_17379670_168388561_lowres
    USATSI_17379846_168388561_lowres

    The MEAC may have great flashy offensive dynamos at quarterback, but their offensive lines protect and create holes for the running backs.

    Coach Sanders spoke about the inconsistencies his offensive line had early in the season - well, they showed again in the Celebration Bowl.

    Coach Buddy Pough and his staff's game plan should be analyzed and praised. The Bulldogs exploited the Jackson State's o-line's weaknesses and broke down its protection better than the teams in the SWAC.

