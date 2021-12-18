Jackson State's offensive line problems resurfaced in the Celebration Bowl.

No great quarterback could withstand constant pressure, leaky protection, and an offensive line that was "out-physicalled" (if that's a word). In the Celebration Bowl, Shedeur Sanders couldn't hold up to the Bulldogs' defensive intensity.

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs linebacker Jablonski Green (34) tries to tackle Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the second half of the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and even Russell Wilson need their protectors to be consistent. I watched fifteen seasons of Drew Brees. A majority of the 6-foot future Hall of Famer's 7,142 completions for 80,358 passing yards resulted from well-built offensive lines Sean Payton valued.

The blueprint to stop Sanders has been drafted and laid out for future opponents. Unless Coach Sanders recruits and develops the talent on his offensive line, more teams will attack Shedeur in the same manner.

HARASSING DEFENSE

The Bulldogs defense sacked Shedeur Sanders three times, forced one fumble, and had eight quarterback hits in the game. Sanders gained a -18 yards on 14 rushes.

The MEAC may have great flashy offensive dynamos at quarterback, but their offensive lines protect and create holes for the running backs.

Coach Sanders spoke about the inconsistencies his offensive line had early in the season - well, they showed again in the Celebration Bowl.

Coach Buddy Pough and his staff's game plan should be analyzed and praised. The Bulldogs exploited the Jackson State's o-line's weaknesses and broke down its protection better than the teams in the SWAC.