Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State Ends Jackson State's Magical Run

Coach Buddy Pough's South Carolina State Bulldogs' Celebration Bowl upset ended the magical season of head coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers.

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Smith (29) tackles Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the first half during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Deion Sanders preached to his team before the Celebration Bowl that they should be focused on finishing in Atlanta. It seemed as though the South Carolina State Bulldogs players received his message instead.

The Bulldogs defense dominated and the offensive was opportunistic to end the Tigers' magical run by a final score, 31-10.Jackson State's offense hasn't been sharp since the win over Alcorn. The Tigers' lackadaisical first-half action and poor execution caught up with them in the Celebration Bowl.

Shedeur Sanders marched the Tigers offense in nine plays on its second possession score an early touchdown with 7:24 on the clock in the first quarter.

Jackson State took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter and had an opportunity to extend its lead by 10. However, the Bulldogs defense stuffed Sanders and forced JSU to turn over the football on downs.

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) passes the ball against the Jackson State Tigers during the first quarter during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bulldogs' quarterback Corey Fields and the offense were inept in the first quarter and relied on Buddy Pough's defense, a problem for Sanders the entire afternoon.

The Bulldogs' offense received instant life when Shedeur Sanders coughed up the football on a strip-sack inside the SCSU ten-yard line.

Fields connected with Shaquan Davis for a six-yard touchdown pass to tie the Tigers at 7-7 with 2:06 in the second quarter.

After that series, Corey Fields settled into the game, caught fire, and never looked back in the contest. The Bulldogs quarterback finished the day completing 12-of-31 passes for four touchdowns, one interception, and a 119.8 QBR.

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson State's defensive backs had no answer for Celebration Bowl MVP wide receiver Shaquan Davis who scored three touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders had one of the worst days of his young collegiate career.

The Jerry Rice Award winner had three turnovers (1 fumble, two interceptions) that aided the South Carolina Bulldogs' upset bid.

His numbers were pedestrian by going 16-of-26, 175 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the losing effort.

The Bulldogs are owed all of the credit to the outstanding play of their offensive and defensive lines. They were more physical and over-matched the Tigers' throughout the game.

Jackson State's vaunted defense could only sack and hit Fields twice - Tigers' linebacker James Houston had both sacks.

The pressure was sent from all directions to harass Shedeur Sanders for three sacks, and eight quarterback hits in the tilt.

Jackson State lost to a well-coached and more determined team. The Tigers may be "Kings of the SWAC," but the Bulldogs and MEAC proved once again they are just as talented with another Celebration Bowl victory.

Kudos to Coach Pough and the South Carolina State Bulldogs for playing an outstanding game and hoisting the 2021 Celebration Bowl Trophy.

Key Stats of the Game